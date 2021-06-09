'Lilibet' Isn't the Queen's Only Nickname! 10 Other Surprising Royal Family Pet Names

Lilibet is just one of many nicknames the Queen has been given over the years

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The East Midlands

Lilibet isn't the only nickname Queen Elizabeth has picked up during her record-breaking 69-year reign.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cemented the Queen's childhood moniker in history by choosing it for their firstborn daughter, the Queen has another nickname given to her by Prince Philip during their 73-year-long marriage: Cabbage. (The personal nickname was also featured in an episode of The Crown!)

In a 2016 documentary honoring the Queen's 90th birthday, Kate Middleton also revealed that Princess Charlotte and Prince George have their own cute name for their royal great-grandmother.

"George is only 2 ½ and he calls her 'Gan-Gan,'" Kate revealed, adding that the Queen "always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay."

Prince William, meanwhile, has been known to refer to Kate as "Poppet," while his own mom, Princess Diana, used to call him "Wombat."

"I can't get rid of it now. It began when I was two,' William jokingly told NBC's Matt Lauer in 2007.

Kate and William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, 6, is affectionately known as "Lottie," while elder brother George, 7, is reportedly called "PG."

"Haz?" interjected Corden. "I didn't know we were calling you 'Haz' now."

Royal nicknames even extend to older members of the royal family. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall secretly called themselves "Fred and Gladys" during their years-long affair.

This featured heavily in Season 4 of The Crown, which showed Diana finding Charles's designs for a "Fred and Gladys" bracelet ahead of the 1981 royal wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Modern royals have actually gotten off relatively easily with their nicknames compared to their ancestors, who were called such things as "Prince of Whales" (George V), "Turnip Head" (George I) and "Brandy Nan" (Queen Anne).

Over in Europe, the nicknames are even harsher. Charles VI of France is simply called Charles "The Mad," while Alfonso IX of Spain is known as "The Slobberer" and Viking ruler Eystein Halfdansson "The Fart."