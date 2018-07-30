The Queen's Vintage Rolls-Royce (Identical to Meghan Markle's Wedding Car!) Is for Sale

Want a car fit for a Queen?

One of Queen Elizabeth‘s fabulous Rolls-Royces — a near-replica of the one that Meghan Markle rode in to her wedding with Prince Harry — is up for sale.

Anyone with up to $2.7 million will have the chance to grab the historic car, which transported the Queen and husband Prince Philip around during official visits and tours. With its large windows creating an airy space and plenty of viewing opportunities for well-wishers to see the couple, the Rolls-Royce Phantom IV State Landaulette was used by the royals for 40 years — including on many overseas tours.

It is one of the same models that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 36, was driven to Windsor Castle alongside her mother, Doria Ragland, on her wedding day.

Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, arrive to the royal wedding Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding ceremony Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Auctioneers Bonhams, who are holding the sale on September 8 at Goodwood, Chichester, in southern England, also have a 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V ‘High Roof’ State Limousine. It was used also by the Queen and Philip for State occasions and is currently on view on the Royal Yacht Britannia. Experts believe it could fetch more than $1.4 million.

Queen Elizabeth in 2002 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The Queen's Rolls-Royce Courtesy Bonhams

Also in the sale is a 1985 Rolls-Royce ‘Centenary’ Silver Spur Saloon, which was the 100,000th Rolls-Royce ever built. It was occasionally used by Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. (That will cost a buyer an estimated $104,000- 131,000.)

Malcolm Barber, co-chairman of Bonhams, said in a statement, “This is a remarkable collection of cars, and one that beautifully illustrates the history of one of the most celebrated and prestigious companies in the world.

1985 Rolls-Royce ‘Centenary’ Silver Spur Saloon Courtesy Bonhams

“Rolls-Royce motor cars have been present at countless historic events in recent British history, and the Heritage Fleet encapsulates the most significant models produced by the marque.”