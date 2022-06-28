Does Queen Elizabeth Ever Rewear Her Rainbow Wardrobe?

The Queen is rarely seen in a muted hue — and there's a practical reason why

Queen Elizabeth never shies away from bold color.

The monarch, 96, is known for her wardrobe of outfits in every shade, so it's no surprise that her recent ensembles have been bright and distinct.

On Tuesday, the Queen attended a military parade in the garden of Holyroodhouse, her royal residence in Edinburgh, Scotland. For the occasion, she sported a silk wool dress, coat and matching hat made by her personal dresser and close assistant Angela Kelly in the appropriately-Scottish color of heather purple!

Queen Elizabeth also made an appearance on Monday in Scotland, where she sported a summery blue coat and matching hat over a floral pattern dress.

While she has countless colorful ensembles, there's a good chance that the Queen will wear her outfits on several occasions, even if the public doesn't know it.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth | Credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In her 2019 memoir The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe, Kelly wrote, "Her Majesty is always thrifty. After two or three outings, a piece will have become familiar to the media and the public, so we will either look for ways to modify it or it will become something that is worn on private holidays at Balmoral or Sandringham."

queen elizabeth ii Credit: Getty (6)

Not only does the Queen carefully choose her outfit colors — sometimes based on the occasion or if she's honoring another country's flag colors — but there's a reason why she picks such distinguished hues.

In the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen's daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen.' Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Royal Family Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 5. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Earlier this month, the Queen made two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, once in a bold green shade that could be spotted from miles away and the other wearing St. Patrick's blue, a nod to the original symbolic color of Ireland which can also be representative of sovereignty.

"The Queen is conscious that she must be easily visible to as many people as possible when she is out and about, so I choose mainly striking colors that will be easily seen," Kelly said in her book.

Queen Elizabeth II Credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Shutterstock

The Queen's wardrobe has even been used by younger generations of royals. Memorably, the Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice wore a white taffeta, heavily embellished dress designed by Norman Hartnell for her July 2020 wedding. The monarch wore the gown to the State Opening of Parliament in 1966 as well as the London premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and a state dinner in Rome in 1961.

Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth Princess Beatrice and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire; PA Images via Getty Images

When it comes to her shoes, the Queen is rarely seen in anything other than a sturdy black leather style. While her favorite shoe, a Gucci lookalike made by Anelloe & David, certainly looks comfortable enough to wear all day, it's Kelly who actually breaks them in.