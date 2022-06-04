The Queen didn't attend the Platinum Party at the Palace, but she did open up the event with a fun pre-recorded sketch

Queen Elizabeth Reveals What's in Her Famous Handbag in Surprise Tea Time with Paddington Bear Skit

The crowd watching a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday by teaming up with another British icon: Paddington Bear!

In a pre-recorded skit that aired for attendees at the celebratory concert at Buckingham Palace in London, the Queen showed off her comedy and acting chops while hosting the beloved character for tea. After Paddington thanks the monarch for having him during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen asks, "Tea?"

Paddington drinks straight from the teapot, leaving only a few drips for the Queen — but she calmly responds, "Never mind."

"Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich," Paddington offers, pulling one out of his hat. "I always keep one for emergencies."

"So do I. I keep mine in here," the Queen says, pulling a sandwich out of her trusty handbag, an accessory that she's rarely seen without. "For later."

The equerry looks out the Buckingham Palace windows and lets the Queen know that the party is about to begin.

"Happy Jubilee, Ma'am," Paddington says. "And thank you...for everything."

The Queen replies, "That's very kind."

Of the lighthearted sketch, a palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch. There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss."

Outside, drummers start playing the famous beginning of Queen's "We Will Rock You." Queen Elizabeth and Paddington join in by clinking their spoons against the tea cups.

Queen + Adam Lambert opened up the concert, which will star a number of recognizable performers, with Diana Ross set to helm the finale.

This isn't the first time Paddington Bear has met with royalty. In 2017, a costumed character danced with Kate Middleton as she appeared at the bear's namesake train station in London alongside Prince William and Prince Harry.

The skit was no doubt a hit with Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who attended the Platinum Party at the palace alongside parents Kate and Prince William as well as other members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images) Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty