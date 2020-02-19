Queen Elizabeth Reveals She Once Wore Braces: 'I Think It's Worth It in the End'

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Even Queen Elizabeth had some help perfecting her royal smile!

The 93-year-old monarch stepped out on Wednesday to officially open the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals, where she met children being fitted for braces.

The Queen revealed that she had professional help straightening her teeth, saying, “I had wires, luckily it was a very long time ago.”

She even told 10-year-old Ilia Aristovich, “I think it’s worth it in the end.”

Image zoom Ilia Aristovich and Queen Elizabeth Heathcliff O'Malley/WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth is not the only royal who wore braces — many of her grandchildren sported the look during their adolescence. Prince Harry didn’t hide his smile during the family’s annual Christmas Day church outing in 1999, showing off his braces while interacting with the crowd.

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice — whose wedding is set for May 29 — and Princess Eugenie also wore braces as teenagers.

Image zoom Prince Harry in 1999 Anwar Hussein/Getty

Image zoom Princess Beatrice UK Press/Getty

Image zoom Princess Eugenie Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Prince William has also had some dental work, with a metal retainer being visible on his bottom row of teeth.

Image zoom Prince William Indigo/Getty

The Queen saw the work being carried out at the hospitals, now both under one roof, firsthand. She met with patients who have benefitted from the hospital’s care and met dental and ENT staff as they showcased the units. On the pediatric floor, she saw children and their families taking part in creative health play sessions and learned how the kids are put at ease during their visits. And the children were well-prepared to meet Queen Elizabeth — they waved Union Jack flags and wore gold paper crowns on their heads.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Heathcliff O'Malley/WPA Pool/Getty

The 93-year-old monarch stuck to her usual uniform: a long coat accessorized with an eye-catching brooch and matching wide-brimmed hat in a bold shade (today, a regal purple) paired with gloves and her signature Launer London handbag.