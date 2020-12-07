Queen Elizabeth Reveals New Photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Queen added a sentimental touch to the background of her latest video call

Queen Elizabeth is a proud great-grandmother.

When the monarch held her first virtual diplomatic audience at Windsor Castle on Friday, she did so with a framed photograph of her grandson Prince William’s children behind her.

The previously unseen photo shows a smiling Prince George sitting next to Princess Charlotte with their youngest sibling, Prince Louis, in from of them. In a silver frame, the family portrait appears to be positioned behind a green duck ornament on the Queen’s sideboard.

While the Queen often chooses photos of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a backdrop to her speeches at home, the pictures chosen are often official photographs rather than unseen family portraits such as this one.

Image zoom A photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the Queen's sideboard at Windsor Castle - Dec 4, 2020 | Credit: PA Images

The Queen spoke with three ambassadors via video link from Buckingham Palace where a video screen had been set up on a wooden cabinet in the equerry’s room. Sophie Katsarava, Ambassador of Georgia, Gil da Costa, Ambassador of Timor-Leste and Dr. Ferenc Kumin, Ambassador of Hungary and his wife Viktoria Kumin all took part.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth conducting her first virtual audience at Buckingham Palace from Windsor Castle - Dec 4, 2020 | Credit: PA Images

The Queen has become quite the Zoom expert since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, as have other members of the royal family as they keep in touch with various charities and boost morale.

In June, she took part in her first public video call to salute unpaid caregivers and was joined by her daughter Princess Anne who tried to give her mother some tips. According to Gareth Howells, chief executive of the Carers Trust, who was on the call, she was a natural. “She was engaging. A couple more times and she’ll be a dab hand at it!”

Just last week, the Queen was serenaded by a children’s orchestra in honor of her recent 73rd wedding anniversary, during another virtual call from Windsor Castle “That’s very nice, isn’t it?” she said with a smile on her face. “Thank you for letting me hear that.”

