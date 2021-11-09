Queen Elizabeth Returns to Windsor Castle Following Country Weekend Getaway as She Continues to Rest

The monarch may have run into her grandson Prince William, who was also at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on October 02, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on October 02, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth is back at Windsor Castle following a private weekend getaway in the country.

The monarch, 95, flew back to Windsor by helicopter on Tuesday after spending a few days at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Over the weekend, the Queen was photographed going for drives around the royal residence's country roads.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Located about 100 miles north of London, Sandringham is where the royal family traditionally gathers to celebrate Christmas and where the Queen spends her winter vacation. The home also has a somber element: it's where her father died on February 6, 1952. Following the Christmas celebrations, the Queen usually stays at Sandringham until that date each year, spending the anniversary in quiet reflection.

The Queen also continued her rest. Following an overnight stay at a hospital on October 20, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen was advised by doctors that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. In addition to using a walking cane to get around at events last month, the Queen has also reportedly been advised in recent months to give up horse riding and martinis.

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

Upon returning to Windsor Castle on Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth may have run into her grandson Prince William, 39, who hosted an investiture at the castle on Tuesday to recognize U.K. citizens who went above and beyond for their communities. Among the day's honorees were a few sports stars: England soccer star and poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford and Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Prince William even shared a snapshot from his point of view at the investiture ceremony on Instagram, showing a closeup look at the awards. "Pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community," he said, signing the note with a "W" to show the personal nature of the caption.

Queen Elizabeth has continued to undertake "light, desk-based duties" and even cracked a few jokes during a jovial video call with winner of The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry. And last week, she was spotted driving solo around the grounds of Windsor Castle.