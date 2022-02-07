Queen Elizabeth Returns to Windsor After Historic Announcement (and a Surprise at Sandringham!)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence on February 5, 2022, as she celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence on February 5, 2022, as she celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth has returned to Windsor Castle after observing Accession Day at Sandringham.

The monarch, 95, quietly marked the 70th anniversary of her beloved father's death and her becoming Queen at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 110 miles north of London. The Queen typically stays at Sandringham starting in late December, when the royal family comes together to celebrate Christmas. However, the Queen decided to spend the holiday at Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.K.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But before the Queen returned to Windsor, where she has spent most of her time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, she was treated to an Accession Day surprise at Sandringham — a stunning double rainbow!

Sandringham's Twitter account shared a photo by head gardener Martin Woods showing the "striking end to a momentous day."

According to the palace, Queen Elizabeth will "be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings continuing to mix both virtual and in person events."

They also announced several events that the Queen "hopes to attend" in March. The first is a Diplomatic Reception at Windsor Castle on March 2, a white-tie event that usually takes place in December. Dressed in their best (including tiaras!), members of the royal family welcome over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The monarch is also expected to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14 and a Service of Thanksgiving honoring Prince Philip on March 29, also to be held at Westminster Abbey.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence on February 5, 2022. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Joe Giddens/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Elizabeth held her first outing of 2022 on Saturday, hosting a reception at Sandringham House with representatives from local charities and members of the Sandringham Estate.

She cut a special cake that was decorated with the emblem of the Platinum Jubilee and was given gifts, including a mosaic created by local children.

Looking cheery and upbeat, the Queen was joined at Saturday morning's party by fellow members of the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute. The Queen, who has been a member of the local women's group since 1943, usually attends a meeting with them at a local village church hall when she is staying at Sandringham after Christmas. This year's meeting was not able to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee on February 5, 2022. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Joe Giddens/POOL/AFP via Getty