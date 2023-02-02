Queen Elizabeth Is Being Replaced on Australia's $5 Bill - But Not With King Charles 

The Reserve Bank of Australia confirmed the new banknotes will feature a new design honoring "the culture and history of the First Australians"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 10:48 AM
King Charles III attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

King Charles III will not be replacing the late Queen Elizabeth II on Australia's new $5 bill.

The country's central bank announced the news on Thursday and confirmed that the banknote will feature a new design that honors "the culture and history of the First Australians."

The other side of the bill, which the bank said will take years to be designed and printed, will continue to feature the Australian Parliament.

The current banknote features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at the age of 96.

"This decision by the Reserve Bank Board follows consultation with the Australian Government, which supports this change," The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said in a release.

5 dollars banknote, 1990-1999, obverse depicting Elizabeth II (1926 -). Australia, 20th century.
DeAgostini/Getty

"The Bank will consult with First Australians in designing the $5 banknote. The new banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed. In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued."

"First Australians" refers to Australia's Indigenous population, or First Nations people, who are made up of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and comprise around 3.2% of the country's population.

While he's not appearing on the new note, King Charles, 74, is still set to be featured on Australian coins. Andrew Leigh,Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, told ABC Radio that the Royal Australian Mint is expected to start producing the coins in the "second half" of 2023.

FEBRUARY 02: <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is photographed at Sandringham House to commemorate Accession Day, marking the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Officials also confirmed that coins currently in circulation featuring Queen Elizabeth's image will remain legal tender "forever".

In December, The Bank of England released images of Charles on four U.K. banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50) for the first time.

The new design will feature a main portrait of the King, who will be coronated in May, on the front side and a smaller cameo inside the currency's see-through security window.

The new King Charles III banknotes
Bank of England

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III," Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

"This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024."

Related Articles
The new King Charles III banknotes
King Charles III Banknote Designs Revealed by Bank of England
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England
King Charles Graces 2023 Royal Mint Coins Celebrating His 75th Birthday — See the New Change
Sophie Wessex
Happy Birthday to Sophie, Countess of Wessex! Inside Her Busy Year and Rising Royal Role
The first pressed King Charles III portrait 50-pence coins in circulation at The Royal Mint Ltd. in Pontyclun, UK, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Coins featuring King Charles III are set to enter use before Christmas in the UK, where they'll circulate alongside existing ones depicting Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles Is Featured for the First Time on Circulating Coins Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
The portrait of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Happy Holidays from the Palace! The Ultimate Royal Christmas Card Roundup of 2022
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
A five pound commemorative crown piece coin featuring the head of King Charles III held by an employee of the Royal Mint in London, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The King's portrait which, sculptor Martin Jennings designed to face the opposite direction to his mothers, was approved by the monarch himself and seen by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in a process that kicked off after the Queen passed away. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Royal Mint Unveils New Coins Featuring Face of King Charles III
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO USE AFTER OCTOBER 16 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS) EDITORIAL USE ONLY. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph will be free for press usage until October 16, 2022. It must not be used after this date without prior, written permission from Royal Communications. In this image released on September 30, letters of condolence sent by members of the public to King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the royal family are sorted by the Correspondence Team at Buckingham Palace at Buckingham Palace on September 27, 2022 in London, England. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, over 50,000 letters and messages of condolence have been sent to Buckingham Palace, including 6,500 in just one day after the Queen's state funeral. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Buckingham Palace Shares the Incredible Amount of Mail They've Received Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth: Royal Mail issues special stamps in memory of monarch.
Royal Mail Releases Queen Elizabeth's Memorial Stamps — See the Photos Approved by King Charles
the crown cast
Meet the Cast of Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 5
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. Queen Elizabeth signature coin
Queen Elizabeth's Royal Signature Appears on Coin for First Time: See the 'Understated' New Design