Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out Of Public Ceremony With 'Great Regret' After Spraining Her Back

The Queen, 95, had been expected in London to take part in a moving Remembrance Sunday service

Queen Elizabeth has had another setback in her return to public duties.

She has sprained her back and with "great regret" withdrew from taking part in the solemn Remembrance Day ceremony in London on Sunday.

It was to have been the 95-year-old monarch's returned to public view for the first time in two weeks.

In a short message, Buckingham Palace announced early on Sunday, "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

The Queen is said by a royal source to be "deeply disappointed," as she regards the moving ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year."

It's unknown how the Queen suffered the injury but it is likely to have happened in the last day or so, as on Thursday the palace had said she intended to be at the ceremony. And it is unrelated to her doctor's recent advice to rest, PEOPLE understands.

"Nobody regrets the Queen's absence today more deeply than Her Majesty," the source adds.

Many people were looking ahead to seeing her on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, above the memorial to Britain's war dead. But, it would have been difficult for her to travel the 30 miles by car to London from Windsor and also meet military and political leaders and stand on the balcony for around 20 minutes while coping with a sprained back.

She is hoping to be able to continue as planned with her schedule of light official duties that she has been undertaking at home at Windsor, in the coming week.

As was originally planned, her wreath will be placed at the memorial on her behalf by her son and heir, Prince Charles. Charles, who turned 73 on Sunday, will also lay a wreath of his own, on which his wife Camilla, 74, had put the finishing touches a few days ago.

The Queen was planning to watch from the balcony accompanied by Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as tributes were paid to those who had been lost in the two world wars and conflicts since.

Prince William watched by his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, is also expected to lay a wreath of his own.

Remembrance Sunday is one of the most sacred events in the Queen's calendar, and she has only missed a handful during her 69-year reign, such as when she was pregnant or out of the country on a tour.

When the palace announced on Thursday that she was set to attend the Cenotaph ceremony, a statement added she would not be attending a planned engagement, at the General Synod of the Church of England. (Prince Edward "will attend as planned," the palace said in a statement.)

It follows a period of concern about her health since she pulled out of trip to Northern Ireland on October 19 and stayed overnight in King Edward VII hospital in London for some "preliminary investigations."

Charles allayed some of those concerns when he answered well-wishers questions during a visit to Brixton, south London on Thursday, telling someone who asked from the crowd "She's alright, thank you."