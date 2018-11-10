Queen Elizabeth Dazzles at Remembrance Service — Here’s Why Prince Philip Wasn’t by Her Side

Queen Elizabeth looked chic as ever while she attended a Remembrance Day event with many members of the royal family on Saturday, but eagle-eyed royals fans couldn’t help but notice there was something missing — her husband, Prince Philip.

Wearing a black dress with a grey scarf elegantly wrapped around her outfit, the Queen, 92, went to the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, an event which was also attended by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The event, held the day before Remembrance Sunday to commemorate all who have lost their lives in war, holds significant meaning this year, as 2018 marks 100 years since the end of World War I.

Although for years Philip has customarily accompanied his wife to these kinds of events, the 97-year-old royal was not present, having likely stayed behind in Windsor Castle, where the pair spends most weekends.

Since officially retiring from public life in August of last year following 64 years of royal service, Philip’s public appearances have become increasingly rare.

“The Duke of Edinburgh will no longer undertake his own program of public engagements,” a statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the news read. “The Captain General’s Parade will bring His Royal Highness’s individual program to a conclusion, although he may choose to attend certain events, alongside The Queen, from time to time.”

Philip also chose not to attend the annual Trooping the Colour parade in June.

Unfortunately, Philip’s early months of retired life were marked by health issues. In March, he pulled out of attending Prince Andrew’s appointment as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and abruptly canceled his appearance at the traditional Maundy church service that he was scheduled to attend with Elizabeth.

Days later, Philip also skipped Easter Sunday services and the palace then announced in April that he entered King Edward VII Hospital for hip replacement surgery.

Philip stayed in the hospital for 10 days before returning to Windsor — and was seen six weeks later walking into St. George’s Chapel for Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle.

While Philip has been cutting back on his public appearances, he did accompany his wife to granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank last month.

The two were the last to arrive at St. George’s Chapel before the bride made her way down the aisle.