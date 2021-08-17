Queen Elizabeth Remaining at Balmoral After COVID Scare

Queen Elizabeth and several members of the royal family will stay at their Scottish estate despite a reported positive COVID test by a member of staff

Queen Elizabeth will carry on her tradition of summering throughout August at Balmoral Castle, despite a COVID scare on her Scottish estate.

A staff member at the Queen's Highlands residence was sent home after receiving a positive result on a PCR test on Saturday, according to the Sun.

"All the staff at Balmoral are tested for Covid daily," a source told the outlet, also noting staff socializing areas were shut. "[The impacted staff are] on a separate block on the estate. Workers have been told to wear masks and to socially distance, but the royals themselves are pretty much carrying on as they were."

The Queen returned to Scotland a few weeks ago and was formally welcomed to Balmoral on August 9. It's her first trip up to Balmoral since the April 9 death of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years.

The Queen, 95, welcomed family members to the estate throughout the last week, most notably Prince Andrew, who is embroiled in renewed scandal over allegations of sexual abuse. Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, arrived at Balmoral on August 10 — one day after Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit stemming from accusations the Queen's second son forced her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002. Prince Andrew has consistently said these accusations could not be true.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Prince Andrew; Virginia Roberts | Credit: Alexander Koerner/Getty; Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

In addition to potential crisis talks regarding Andrew's status as a royal, the monarch will continue to work during her time at Balmoral, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous "red boxes" that are delivered daily. She also normally continues to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements.