Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Releases Fragrance for Dogs That Smells of 'Coastal Walks'

The dog perfume is described as "a rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot"

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly released a perfume for pups.

The Happy Hounds Dog Cologne, which smells of "coastal walks," is described as "a rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot," according to The Sun.

The pup-friendly perfume, which will be sold for £9.99 ($13.53) in the gift shop of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, is described as a "unisex" and "long-lasting" fragrance that can "be used on male and female dogs," the publication reports.

The estate's gift shop already features The Sandringham Happy Hound Gift Box, touted as "the ideal present for dog lovers and their furry friends," on its website. The set includes a dog shampoo (also Coastal Walks fragrance), game bones, and a tweed dog toy.

The Queen, 95, has famously owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life. In May of last year, she mourned the loss of Fergus, one of two new puppies given to her while her late husband Prince Philip was in the hospital.

"It's all very sad," a royal insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Fergus is thought to have been a dorgi and was named after the Queen's late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I in 1915. The other dog is named was Muick after a favorite spot near Balmoral Castle.

The puppies joined the Queen's last remaining corgi, Candy, following the death of another dorgi, Vulcan, late last year and had been a welcome — and lively — addition for the monarch.

The Queen exercised them by walking on the grounds of Windsor Castle. She was seen taking the dogs for strolls around Frogmore House in Windsor in the immediate aftermath of Philip's death, at the age 99, and funeral in April 2021.

