Queen Elizabeth Is in Regular Contact with Charles and William: 'They Operate Together,' Says Insider
Queen Elizabeth is increasingly bringing royal heirs Prince Charles and Prince William into the fold.
While the monarch, 95, continues to keep a busy schedule, she's enlisted her son and grandson to carry out many of her royal duties — especially those that involve foreign travel. In addition, without her husband Prince Philip to consult with on matters, the Queen remains in regular contact with Prince Charles and Prince William, often by phone.
"They operate together — not as equals, because the Queen remains in charge — but William is a very active component in the way the monarchy protects itself," says historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.
Prince Charles, 73, and Prince William, 39, were among those with whom she "widely discussed" Prince Andrew being stripped of his patronages and military titles in January amid his sexual assault lawsuit, which recently reached a settlement agreement outside court.
RELATED: Queen Elizabeth's Private Pain: Royal Family Scandal and COVID Are 'Going to Take a Toll,' Says Insider
In addition to calling on her heirs, Queen Elizabeth recently turned her attention to the future of the monarchy by publicly sharing her wish for Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne.
"When you start to think about your own mortality, there's a very strong urge to do housekeeping," says historian Amanda Foreman, author of Queen Victoria's Buckingham Palace.
While the Queen prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year (marking 70 years on the throne) with a long weekend of events in June, she is dealing with a "tumultuous time" in her life. In addition to health issues (from limited mobility to her recent COVID-19 diagnosis), the monarch has faced family scandals, including Prince Andrew's settlement with his sexual assault accuser and an investigation into Prince Charles' charity following cash-for-honors allegation.
"It's a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," says a palace insider. "I've not known such a tumultuous time as this."
A royal insider adds: "It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It's going to take a toll."
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
However, she continues to remain resolute in the midst of difficult times.
"One of the lessons that she learned very early from her own mother was to focus on the positive," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith says. " 'You see something bad, you see something good.' And the Queen has always been very good at that."
- Da Brat Marries 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart on 2/22/22: 'We Get to Show the World We're a Union'
- JFK Pretends to Smoke Grandfather's Cigar Next to Little Sister Rosemary in Historic Family Photo
- Kayla Ewell and Husband Tanner Novlan Expecting Baby Boy: 'We're Excited'
- Pink Says Son Jameson, 5, Listens to Her New Sleep Stories 'Every Night': 'He Loves Me'