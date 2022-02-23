Without husband Prince Philip by her side, the monarch is increasingly turning to her immediate heirs

Queen Elizabeth Is in Regular Contact with Charles and William: 'They Operate Together,' Says Insider

Queen Elizabeth is increasingly bringing royal heirs Prince Charles and Prince William into the fold.

While the monarch, 95, continues to keep a busy schedule, she's enlisted her son and grandson to carry out many of her royal duties — especially those that involve foreign travel. In addition, without her husband Prince Philip to consult with on matters, the Queen remains in regular contact with Prince Charles and Prince William, often by phone.

"They operate together — not as equals, because the Queen remains in charge — but William is a very active component in the way the monarchy protects itself," says historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

In addition to calling on her heirs, Queen Elizabeth recently turned her attention to the future of the monarchy by publicly sharing her wish for Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William | Credit: Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool/Getty

"When you start to think about your own mortality, there's a very strong urge to do housekeeping," says historian Amanda Foreman, author of Queen Victoria's Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II Prince Charles, Camilla and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

While the Queen prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year (marking 70 years on the throne) with a long weekend of events in June, she is dealing with a "tumultuous time" in her life. In addition to health issues (from limited mobility to her recent COVID-19 diagnosis), the monarch has faced family scandals, including Prince Andrew's settlement with his sexual assault accuser and an investigation into Prince Charles' charity following cash-for-honors allegation.

"It's a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," says a palace insider. "I've not known such a tumultuous time as this."

A royal insider adds: "It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It's going to take a toll."

However, she continues to remain resolute in the midst of difficult times.