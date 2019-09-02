Queen Elizabeth, in Regal Purple, Joins Only Daughter Princess Anne for Church in Scotland

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne heading to church near Balmoral on September 1. Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth’s family get-together in Scotland continues.

Resplendent in purple, the 93-year-old monarch was accompanied to church near Balmoral on Sunday by her only daughter, Princess Anne, while eldest son and heir Prince Charles was also on hand – driving himself in a separate car.

Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence, rode in the passenger seat of the Queen’s Bentley as they headed to Crathie church close to Balmoral Castle.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth (rear left), Princess Anne and Anne's husband (front right) arrive for church on September 1. John Linton/PA Images via Getty Images

Last weekend, it was the turn of Prince William and Kate Middleton to join the Queen at church during their annual Highlands vacation. The royal couple and their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis traveled to Aberdeen airport and back to Norwich on scheduled economy flights.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton arriving to church on August 25. Duncan McGlynn/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their son Archie may follow suit and head to Scotland soon, as it is has been reported that they will be at Balmoral later this week. It is seen by insiders as almost compulsory for senior members of the family to spend part of late summer with the Queen.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also made the trip recently.

Image zoom Prince Andrew and his mother, Queen Elizabeth, arriving to church on August 11. Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Next weekend, the Queen is expected at the annual Braemar Gathering, a celebration of traditional Highland games and pastimes like Tossing the Caber and tug-of-war.