Man Bravely Asks the Queen to Record Christmas Broadcast Again — After Birds Sabotaged the Sound

A few noisy birds resulted in one sound technician finding himself in a very awkward position with Queen Elizabeth.

In a clip released by the royal family from Queen of the World, a new documentary on the 92-year-old monarch premiering on ITV Tuesday, the Queen is seen recording last year’s annual Christmas broadcast. However, some wildlife interfered — leaving it up to the sound technician to do the unthinkable: Ask something of Her Majesty.

In the clip, the man carefully requests, “Excuse me, is it alright if I can just ask, because there was some bird noises outside, is it possible just to redo it from the top?”

“From the top of the second page?” the Queen replies.

Unfortunately, no. “From the very start,” he says.

Sounding annoyed, Queen Elizabeth reiterates, “You want the whole thing again?”

“If possible. I know it’s…Thank you,” the sound technician states as he puts on his headphones.

The Queen is shown having a laugh. After all, she’s a busy woman!

The monarch’s Christmas broadcast, a treasured tradition started in 1932 by Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather, George V, is a key part of holiday celebrations in the U.K.

Queen of the World, which was filmed for more than a year, tells the story of Queen Elizabeth’s impact during her extraordinary and record-breaking reign. Two members of the royal family, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, have given formal interviews. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William also appear, as the show promises to feature “behind-the-scenes moments with the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family,” a statement from ITV says.

One royal who won’t be making a major cameo? Kate Middleton. The royal mom of three was on maternity leave after the birth of Prince Louis in April when much of the filming was conducted.

But, don’t despair, Princess Kate is seen — just not speaking directly to the camera or in conversation, as Meghan, Harry and William are.

“There is film of events and receptions which she attended, so you do see her,” an insider tells PEOPLE.

The documentary airs on ITV1 in the U.K. in two parts, starting on September 25th and on HBO in the U.S. on October 1.