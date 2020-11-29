Queen Elizabeth Receives Virtual Serenade from Children's Orchestra in Honor of Her Wedding Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth received a very special gift in honor of her recent wedding anniversary.

Earlier this week, the monarch took part in a video call with three winners of the Commonwealth Points of Light award — which is awarded by the Queen every week to a different individual — celebrating the volunteers for all of the important work they’ve accomplished in their communities.

“Thank you all for taking part in this program. I’m delighted to have heard your stories and I think it’s wonderful work that you’re all doing, and volunteering so much,” the Queen said during the call. “Thank you very much.”

In one particularly touching moment, the Queen spoke with Nikoletta Polydoro, a music teacher from Cyprus, whose students were on hand to surprise her with a special performance in honor of her 73rd anniversary with Prince Philip.

The group of 45 children, who are all part of the Sistema Cyprus Symphony Orchestra — an initiative that provides free education and instruments to children from at-risk communities — performed a portion of a brand new composition, which also marked the Queen’s first-ever virtual musical performance.

Afterward, the children went on to share a sweet message with the monarch. “Happy anniversary, your majesty,” they said in unison.

“That’s very nice, isn’t it?” the Queen replied with a smile on her face. “Thank you for letting me hear that.”

During the call, the Queen was also introduced to Len Peters from Trinidad and Tobago, the first-ever recipient of the Commonwealth Points of Light award, who has worked as a conversationalist for over 30 years.

Ruy Santos from Mozambique, who became a recipient of the award this July, went on to present the monarch with a face mask — the first she’s received as a gift. The thoughtful present was a handmade item from Makobo, the collaborative working space Santos founded in 2009, which has worked with local dressmakers to made over 6,000 masks for residents in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oh that is very kind of you, indeed,” the Queen said. “Splendid work.”

The royal couple, who wed on November 20, 1947, spent their anniversary together in Windsor Castle, where they have been staying amid England's second national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that began on November 5.