Queen Elizabeth Receives Special Rose to Mark Late Husband Prince Philip's 100th Birthday

The Queen, 95, had the rose planted at Windsor Castle on the eve of what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday

Queen Elizabeth is remembering her beloved late husband Prince Philip on the eve of what would have been his 100th birthday.

The monarch, 95, received a unique, deep pink rose, that was specially created to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's centenary. And it has been planted in an area of the gardens at Windsor Castle that Philip helped transform.

Philip, who died on April 9, would have turned 100 on Thursday, June 10th - a day the Queen will be spending "privately," a palace source says.

The rose was presented to the Queen last week by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed. Upon receiving the flower, the monarch said it "looked lovely." It has since been given a place in the mixed rose border of the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle. Philip played a key role in the layout of the garden, restructuring the flowerbeds and commissioning a bronze lotus fountain which features at its center, the palace says.

Queen Elizabeth new rose Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth new rose Queen Elizabeth has the rose planted at Windsor Castle | Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

"Whilst being very poignant, it was also a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life," Weed said in a statement. "The Duke's devotion to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving the natural world leaves a lasting legacy."

A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund, which aims to help more young people take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Last weekend, Philip's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, opened up about the emotional day of the funeral on April 17. In the couple's first major sit-down interview, the countess, 56, tearfully told The Telegraph Magazine about the moment "when everything stopped."

"It was when the order was given to the soldiers to invert their weaponry," she said.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It is an emotional week for the Queen, 95. On Saturday, she will be joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, to celebrate a scaled-down version of Trooping the Colour, her annual birthday parade.

This week has also provided some joy for the family with the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana - Elizabeth's 11th great-grandchild who they named in her honor. (The Queen's childhood nickname was Lilibet.)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Later this month, Philip will be celebrated in a major exhibition at Windosr Castle. The robe he wore to his wife's Coronation in 1953, some of the official gifts he was given during his long life as consort to the Queen and memorabilia from his days serving as a naval officer will be on display.