The Queen stepped out without a face mask to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force

Queen Elizabeth Received Her Second COVID-19 Vaccine Before First Maskless Outing of the Year

Queen Elizabeth is fully vaccinated.

The 94-year-old monarch received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before her first public appearance of the year on Wednesday, according to reports. The Queen stepped out without a face mask to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Surrey, a short drive from Windsor Castle.

While Buckingham Palace confirmed in January that both the Queen and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, received their first doses, they said they would not be making any additional announcements regarding their second shot.

The Queen And The Duke Of Edinburgh Release A Photograph To Celebrate The Duke's 99th Birthday Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip | Credit: Steve Parsons/Press Association via Getty

In a video call released in February, the Queen spoke about the vaccination using the British colloquialism "the jab."

"It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine," she said in the call with health leaders from the four nations that make up the U.K. "And the jab — it didn't hurt at all."

Queen Elizabeth Image zoom Queen Elizabeth | Credit: STEVE REIGATE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William said he is proud of the example his grandparents are setting for their British citizens while speaking with frontline workers and volunteers from across the U.K. via a video call about the country's COVID-19 vaccination rollout in January.