Comedian Omid Djalili wasn't afraid to make a quip about the Queen at the Windsor Horse Show's performance of "A Gallop Through History" — even though she was in the audience

See Queen Elizabeth's Reaction to a Joke About Her Recent Absences from Royal Outings

Queen Elizabeth II looks on from the Royal Box during her Official Platinum Jubilee Celebration "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the “A Gallop Through History” event. Each evening, the Platinum Jubilee celebration saw over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute production that took the audience on a “gallop through history” from Elizabeth I to the present day.

Queen Elizabeth isn't afraid to laugh at herself!

The monarch, 96, made a rare outing on Sunday evening to the Windsor Horse Show's performance of "A Gallop Through History," celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. The televised special featured acting and musical performances as well as horse displays and welcomed presenters among the likes of Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.

When comedian Omid Djalili took the stage, he wasn't afraid to make a joke at the Queen's expense.

"Your Royal Highness, on behalf of everyone here we would like to thank you, very humbly, for picking us over the State Opening of Parliament," he said, referencing the Queen's missing Tuesday's event for only the third time during her reign last week due to "episodic mobility problems," with Prince Charles stepping in for her.

Djalili continued, "You did the right thing, and I won £5 in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich."

While the comment raised a few eyebrows, the Queen didn't seem to mind the jab — and gave a subtle smile and wave of her hand in response.

Omid Djalili during the "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at Home Park on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the A Gallop Through History event. Each evening, the Platinum Jubilee celebration saw over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute production that took the audience on a gallop through history from Elizabeth I to the present day. Omid Djalili | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Traditionally, the Queen officially opens Parliament at an event that unites the three elements of the U.K. legislature: the House of Lords, the House of Commons and the monarchy. After arriving in a State coach, the Queen gives a speech and often wears ceremonial robes and the 3-lb. Imperial State Crown, although in recent years she's opted for a lighter diadem or one of her signature wide-brimmed hats.

Although she missed the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, the lifelong horse lover made a surprise appearance to see her horses compete at the Windsor Horse Show on Friday.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the "A Gallop Through History" Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on May 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Sunday's show ended with Dame Helen Mirren, dressed as Elizabeth I, saying, "For all these years you have carried our nation and have been its heart and drumbeat. Our sincere and most loving thanks."

The Queen listened intently to Mirren's speech, then gave an affirming nod.

Earlier, the Queen humbly gave a nonchalant shrug when presenter Alan Titchmarsh praised her with: "constant heart beating in the nation, that heart belongs to Her Majesty the Queen."

Dame Helen Mirren dressed as Queen Elizabeth I performs during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. ( Dame Helen Mirren | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty

Another emotional high point came when Lady Louise Windsor — the Queen's 18-year-old granddaughter — rode in on the late Prince Philip's exercise carriage. As the camera panned to the Queen, her eyes glistened with pride.

Queen Elizabeth also watched proudly as one of the processions included her own horses.

"That's mine," she was seen telling people seated around her about the 26-year-old fell pony called Carlton Lima Emma.

Queen Elizabeth II during the "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Elizabeth will continue to celebrate her Jubilee, marking a historic 70 years on the throne, with events before ending with a series of festivities on the weekend of June 2 to June 5.