See Queen Elizabeth's Reaction to a Joke About Her Recent Absences from Royal Outings
Queen Elizabeth isn't afraid to laugh at herself!
The monarch, 96, made a rare outing on Sunday evening to the Windsor Horse Show's performance of "A Gallop Through History," celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. The televised special featured acting and musical performances as well as horse displays and welcomed presenters among the likes of Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.
When comedian Omid Djalili took the stage, he wasn't afraid to make a joke at the Queen's expense.
"Your Royal Highness, on behalf of everyone here we would like to thank you, very humbly, for picking us over the State Opening of Parliament," he said, referencing the Queen's missing Tuesday's event for only the third time during her reign last week due to "episodic mobility problems," with Prince Charles stepping in for her.
Djalili continued, "You did the right thing, and I won £5 in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich."
While the comment raised a few eyebrows, the Queen didn't seem to mind the jab — and gave a subtle smile and wave of her hand in response.
Traditionally, the Queen officially opens Parliament at an event that unites the three elements of the U.K. legislature: the House of Lords, the House of Commons and the monarchy. After arriving in a State coach, the Queen gives a speech and often wears ceremonial robes and the 3-lb. Imperial State Crown, although in recent years she's opted for a lighter diadem or one of her signature wide-brimmed hats.
However, the Queen has missed many important events in recent months — including the Maundy Service ahead of Easter and Remembrance Day back in November — due to health setbacks and mobility issues.
Although she missed the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, the lifelong horse lover made a surprise appearance to see her horses compete at the Windsor Horse Show on Friday.
Sunday's show ended with Dame Helen Mirren, dressed as Elizabeth I, saying, "For all these years you have carried our nation and have been its heart and drumbeat. Our sincere and most loving thanks."
The Queen listened intently to Mirren's speech, then gave an affirming nod.
Earlier, the Queen humbly gave a nonchalant shrug when presenter Alan Titchmarsh praised her with: "constant heart beating in the nation, that heart belongs to Her Majesty the Queen."
Another emotional high point came when Lady Louise Windsor — the Queen's 18-year-old granddaughter — rode in on the late Prince Philip's exercise carriage. As the camera panned to the Queen, her eyes glistened with pride.
Queen Elizabeth also watched proudly as one of the processions included her own horses.
"That's mine," she was seen telling people seated around her about the 26-year-old fell pony called Carlton Lima Emma.
Queen Elizabeth will continue to celebrate her Jubilee, marking a historic 70 years on the throne, with events before ending with a series of festivities on the weekend of June 2 to June 5.
Further events will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called 'Platinum Party at the Palace,' the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.