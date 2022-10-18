See the Rarely-Published Picture of the Late Queen Elizabeth with Her Parents and Sister

The family photo is on the cover of upcoming book by biographer Sally Bedell Smith

By Simon Perry
Published on October 18, 2022 09:50 AM
Royals VE Day
Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret on VE Day. Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty

Her father called them "us four" to underline their tight family unit at the heart of the British monarchy — and that closeness has rarely been evoked as well as in a picture that's emerged of the late Queen Elizabeth and her family.

Headed by King George VI and his wife, also Queen Elizabeth, the family was completed by Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret.

The four royals posed for the informal portrait in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in 1943. Captured by Cecil Beaton, who took many photos of the royal family then and into the Queen's reign, the picture was chosen for the cover of an upcoming book by Sally Bedell Smith.

The photo combines what the author calls "grandeur and tenderness" and reminds her "of an observation from one of Princess Elizabeth's friends that they were 'four people who mean everything to each other, whose lives form one spiritual whole, independent of the aid of all outsiders or even relations.' "

George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy by Sally Bedell Smith
The book jacket cover picture of George VI and Elizabeth. Random House

Bedell Smith, whose book George VI and Elizabeth is published in April, tells PEOPLE, "When this picture was taken, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret had been busy preparing for Aladdin, their Christmas pantomime performance in the Waterloo Chamber at the castle. Among the expected guests was Prince Philip of Greece, with whom Princess Elizabeth had been in love for four years."

The writer, who is a renowned biographer of the late Queen, her son King Charles III and Princess Diana, turned her attention to George VI and Elizabeth several years ago and was given access to the Royal Archives where their diaries and letters are held.

"I gained many new insights into a wonderful love story that began in 1920. I came to appreciate more deeply their commitment to duty and service, along with their courage," she adds. "They repeatedly risked their lives as they consoled the victims of German bombing and encouraged civilians and military forces in the fight against the Nazis."

King George VI and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
King George VI and his daughter, Princess Elizabeth. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

They were also picking up the pieces of the monarchy in the wake of the scandal caused by the 1936 abdication of George's brother Edward VIII, who gave up the throne to wed Wallis Simpson.

"I hope my book gives readers a new understanding of how George VI and Elizabeth rebuilt the monarchy after the abdication of Edward VIII and earned widespread admiration as they matured in their roles as King and Queen," the author says.

King George VI and his wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> seen here the day of their coronation, 12 May, 1937, with their daughters Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth, future <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II.
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on the day of their coronation, 12 May, 1937, with Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

Bedell Smith says she will bring fresh glimpses of their private lives "including many lighthearted moments amid the dark days of the war" — a half dozen dances in the drawing rooms at Windsor Castle that lasted into the small hours and screenings of more than 40 movies including Casablanca and Gone With the Wind.

At the time the photo was taken, Windsor Castle was "an island of serenity after four years of war, in which the monarch and his consort had shown inspiring leadership that resonates today." (The portrait was taken in the same room where the Queen shot her comedic scene with Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee in the summer.)

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Queen succeeded her father George VI when he died suddenly on February 6, 1952. Her coronation was held over a year later in June 1953. Underlining her closeness to her dad, the Queen issued a photo of them together on Father's Day earlier this year.

Related Articles
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Sandra Oh Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Sandra Oh Posts Personal Photos from Queen Elizabeth's Funeral in London: 'Proud to Represent'
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
queen elizabeth people cover
Inside the Life and Death of Queen Elizabeth II: 'She Will Be Missed by So Many'
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House
Queen Elizabeth Sporting the Crown Through the Years
Where Are Royal Family Members Buried? All About Queen Elizabeth and Others' Final Resting Places
The British Royal Family photographed at Windsor Castl
Queen Elizabeth Will Be Buried with Her Husband, Parents and Sister
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving held in honour of the Queen's 80th birthday, June 15, 2006 in London, England
Queen Elizabeth Will Be Buried Next to Prince Philip, Her Husband of 73 Years
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated in Second Service at Windsor Castle: See Photos from Intimate Ceremony
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Old Age'
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Palace Confirms Queen Elizabeth's Private Burial: 'May Flights of Angels Sing Thee to Thy Rest'
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Queen Elizabeth Wore Gifts from Dad King George VI for Her 18th Birthday in Newly Released Photo