Queen Elizabeth Was 'Radiant' and 'Very Happy' After First Day of Platinum Jubilee: 'She Seemed Full of Joy'

"She seemed wonderful and full of joy," beacon pageant master Bruno Peek tells PEOPLE. "She has always had a wonderful sparkle in her eyes and a wonderful smile and that's what I got last night"

Queen Elizabeth was "thankful for how everything went" on her first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to one of her right-hand men during the festivities.

"She was really radiant and very, very happy," Bruno Peek, who organized the Jubilee's beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday, tells PEOPLE. "There is no doubt about that! Wouldn't you have had a good day if you'd had a third of a million people turn up for you?"

Even though Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was skipping a special service in her honor at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday due to "discomfort," she was in good spirits after the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, Peek says.

Later that evening, the Queen stepped onto the Quadrangle of her Windsor Castle home to light the first beacon that set off a chain of others around the U.K. to signal the start of the Jubilee.

Peek, who is a veteran of two other Jubilees and many other national celebrations, told the palace that they were initially hoping for 1,500 beacons to be lit around the U.K., but the final figure was well over 3,500.

"She was delighted with that. I said to her, 'Your Majesty, can I escort you to the Commonwealth globe? As we did, we chatted," he shares.

Bruno Peek and Queen Elizabeth

He walked with the Queen for about two to three minutes from the castle to where they were she would set off the trigger for the beacon. The Queen then stood in front of a specially-created Commonwealth globe, which had been kept in the Tower of London for safe keeping before being delivered to Windsor for the ceremony. Singer Gregory Porter sang a special song, which Peek told the Queen had been "specially written for you following a competition that took place around the Commonwealth."

"You could see she was happy — that was the main thing," Peek says.

Queen Elizabeth at the beacon lighting ceremony

"As we walked back, we just had a general conversation," he continued, being careful not to share too much of his private moment with the monarch

"What I found really special was when we got back to the door where I had to leave her, she turned around to me and gave me a wonderful smile and said, 'How nice it was to meet you again.' It brought a lump to my throat," Peek says.

"I was surprised because I knew how things were with her mobility, but it was so great to see her," he continues. "I am quite humbled and so privileged because it must have taken an enormous amount of effort to pull it all together. When they moved people down the Mall, I always find that amazing. And to meet her last night was very special."

He adds of the Queen: "She has always been a beacon of light, a beacon of hope and a beacon of continuity, and the world came together to celebrate that last night."

"She seemed wonderful and full of joy. She has always had a wonderful sparkle in her eyes and a wonderful smile and that's what I got last night."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade

As for the worldwide beacon lighting ceremony, Peek says: "The success of this is not down to me but to the hundreds of thousands of people who have taken part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee — beacons like Stuart Liddle, the world's leading piper. They should all get a good pat on the back."

The Queen missed Friday's national service of thanksgiving alongside the royal family due to her mobility problems. "She would have been there in spirit," Peek adds. "We all know she has a strong Christian faith."