Queen Elizabeth traveled around greater Manchester on Thursday, visiting the set of the long-running British soap Coronation Street and speaking with community groups at Manchester Cathedral

Queen Elizabeth Telling Soap Stars 'Life Is a Trouble' Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, on July 8, 2021 in Manchester, England

Queen Elizabeth has an award-winning TV series based on her life, so when she visited the set of a long-running British soap opera, she had no problem relating to the occasional bit of drama.

Touring the set of Coronation Street in Manchester on Thursday for the first time since 1982, the monarch discussed how the show balances its melodrama (or "trouble," as she and the stars called it).

"We try to balance the trouble with some niceness, ma'am," said producer Iain MacLeod, "but there' some trouble, I'll be honest."

"Well," said the Queen, 95, "I suppose life is a trouble."

It's worth noting that, though Corrie (as it's known to fans) is the world's longest-running soap opera, Queen Elizabeth has reigned for nearly a decade longer than the show's 60-year run. And during those many decades leading up to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year, she has certainly seen more than her fair share of highs and lows both at home and abroad.

During the set visit, the Queen also discussed how the show had resumed and carried out production, filming six episodes a week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, on July 8, 2021 in Manchester, England Credit: Scott Heppell - WPA Pool/Getty

While up north, the Queen also visited Manchester Cathedral to meet community groups from the region, including youth groups, carers, businesses and volunteers to hear how they have supported others in their communities impacted by the pandemic.

Ahead of her expected annual trip to Balmoral next month, the Queen has been keeping a busy schedule in the last few months since the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

queen elizabeth Credit: Steve Parsons/getty

"I always felt that she was never knocked off course," a royal insider shared in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals. "It's her way to remain as steady as possible."

Added royal historian Robert Lacey, "She is making a deliberate point that she is still on top of her game."

