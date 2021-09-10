A Look Inside Queen Elizabeth's Purse

Find out the six essential items Queen Elizabeth always has close at hand in her signature Launer handbag — for more royal insights, check out PEOPLE Royals' fall issue

Whether she's entertaining world leaders or sitting for family portraits, Queen Elizabeth rarely appears without her signature Launer handbag.

While the design might be bespoke (with the Turandot style fetching a pretty penny at $3,015), the contents are surprisingly ordinary. We peruse the monarch's everyday accessory and are spotlighting six must-have items in PEOPLE Royals' fall issue (out now).

Handy Handkerchief

On the day of her husband's funeral, she reportedly carried one of his handkerchiefs in her bag. These silk styles from Prince Philip's trusted Savile Row tailor Kent & Haste are the perfect handbag size.

Small handkerchief, $56; kenthaste.co.uk

Perfect Pen

The head of state has signed some very important documents during her reign and often does so with her Parker 51 pen — touted as the "World's Most Wanted Pen" when it launched in 1941.

Parker 51 Burgundy Resin Chrome Trim Fountain Pen, $74; parkerpen.com

Sensible Specs Case

To match her top-handle Launer bag, the Queen keeps her glasses safe in one of Launer's suede-lined leather cases, which can be monogrammed.

Spectacles case, $140; launer.com

Vibrant Lipstick

The Queen loves a pop of color on her lips and is often seen reapplying it in public. She's reportedly a fan of Elizabeth Arden's range.

Beautiful Color Moisturising Lipstick, $27; elizabetharden.com

Hand Cream

This bestselling cream from Clarins, containing soothing sesame oil and Japanese mulberry extract, is a royal favorite. It protects hands while strengthening nails and cuticles.

Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, $30; clarinsusa.com

