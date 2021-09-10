A Look Inside Queen Elizabeth's Purse
Whether she's entertaining world leaders or sitting for family portraits, Queen Elizabeth rarely appears without her signature Launer handbag.
While the design might be bespoke (with the Turandot style fetching a pretty penny at $3,015), the contents are surprisingly ordinary. We peruse the monarch's everyday accessory and are spotlighting six must-have items in PEOPLE Royals' fall issue (out now).
Handy Handkerchief
On the day of her husband's funeral, she reportedly carried one of his handkerchiefs in her bag. These silk styles from Prince Philip's trusted Savile Row tailor Kent & Haste are the perfect handbag size.
Small handkerchief, $56; kenthaste.co.uk
Perfect Pen
The head of state has signed some very important documents during her reign and often does so with her Parker 51 pen — touted as the "World's Most Wanted Pen" when it launched in 1941.
Parker 51 Burgundy Resin Chrome Trim Fountain Pen, $74; parkerpen.com
Sensible Specs Case
To match her top-handle Launer bag, the Queen keeps her glasses safe in one of Launer's suede-lined leather cases, which can be monogrammed.
Spectacles case, $140; launer.com
Vibrant Lipstick
The Queen loves a pop of color on her lips and is often seen reapplying it in public. She's reportedly a fan of Elizabeth Arden's range.
Beautiful Color Moisturising Lipstick, $27; elizabetharden.com
Hand Cream
This bestselling cream from Clarins, containing soothing sesame oil and Japanese mulberry extract, is a royal favorite. It protects hands while strengthening nails and cuticles.
Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, $30; clarinsusa.com
Sweet Treats
Her Majesty always has a mint on hand. Among her favorites are those by Bendicks, mint fondant covered in bitter dark chocolate.
Bendicks Bittermints, $7 for 200g box; bendicks.co.uk
