All the Queen's Products! Shop Items from Wine to Dog Perfume That Have the Royal Stamp of Approval
Queen Elizabeth's royal residences aren't just where she lives — they also provide the ingredients for a range of items available in their gift shops
Wine
In honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, the monarch released a sparkling wine. The blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier is made exclusively from fruit grown and hand-picked in vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. $53
Dog Perfume
Queen Elizabeth's love for dogs (and animals in general) is well documented, so it's only right that she released a perfume especially for pups. The Happy Hounds Dog Cologne, which will be sold for in the gift shop of the monarch's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, is described as a "long-lasting" fragrance of "coastal walks" that can "be used on male and female dogs," according to The Sun. $14
Gin
Honey
The honey gathered from beehives on the heather-rich moorland of the Queen's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where the royal family like to spend their summer holiday, promises a "velvety texture." Kate Middleton is also into beekeeping, so there's a chance the Duchess of Cambridge had a hand in the treat. $12
Scotch
The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland has been a royal residence for over 500 years, and this 12- year-old single malt Scotch Whisky specially selected for Royal Collection Trust Shop has been matured in oak barrels to add distinct flavor found in the wood. $102
Beer
Rounding out the Queen's liquor selections is a brew from her Sandringham estate. The amber ale is naturally produced locally using organic laureate spring barley harvested at Sandringham, with three varieties of hops added — and it even comes as a ready-to-go gift set. $34
Ketchup and Brown Sauce
Queen Elizabeth released her own brand of condiments, including tomato ketchup and brown sauce (which is like a steak sauce). The products are made at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk using ingredients from the grounds.
The ketchup, which is marketed as "ideal for breakfast or any time of the day," is flavored with dates, apple juice and spices, while the brown sauce is "packed with vinegar and spices." $9