How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth's coffin will make its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on September 13, 2022
Prince William and Prince Harry.
Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo: James Whatling / MEGA

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will make the journey through London with her family close behind.

On Wednesday, the late monarch's coffin will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The procession will include her four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

The procession will also include Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

William and Harry's wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, are expected to travel to Westminster Hall by car.

Queen Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will also make the journey in a vehicle.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

A short service lasting about 20 minutes will be held at Westminster Hall, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Afterwards, members of the royal family will depart by car.

The Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty

On Monday, the Queen's four children took part in a procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral. The solemn processional drew a respectful crowd of thousands to the Scottish capital.

While King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward wore military uniforms, Prince Andrew appeared in a suit. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that only working members of the royal family will wear military garb to events leading up to and including Queen Elizabeth's funeral. A special exception has been granted for the Duke of York to wear a military uniform at the final vigil as a sign of respect for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8.

