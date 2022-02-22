“I’ve not known such a tumultuous time as this," a royal insider tells PEOPLE

Queen Elizabeth's Private Pain: Royal Family Scandal and COVID Are 'Going to Take a Toll,' Says Insider

Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 diagnosis comes during an increasingly "tumultuous time" for the royal family.

Despite the 95-year-old monarch celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne, 2022 is off to a rough start. In addition to her latest health setback, the Queen is also dealing with several royal family scandals, including Prince Andrew's settlement with his sexual assault accuser, an investigation into Prince Charles' charity following cash-for-honors allegation and the 2020 departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"It's a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," says a palace insider in this week's cover story. "I've not known such a tumultuous time as this."

A royal insider adds: "It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It's going to take a toll."

The Queen no longer has her most trusted companion beside her following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April — just one of the many deaths of close confidants that the monarch has experienced in recent months.

"There's a difference between being alone and being lonely," says the palace insider. Factor in even mild symptoms of COVID, and it "must be hard," adds the insider. "Whatever the symptoms, when you're feeling below par, having to deal with the other problems is really hard."

However, the Queen remains resolute even in the midst of difficult times. The Queen "is stoical and mentally strong," adds the insider.

Still, the cumulative stress along with her age has taken a toll on the usually vibrant Queen Elizabeth. Just last week, she quipped that she "can't move" as she gestured with her cane during an in-person meeting.

She's also been unable to take part in one of her favorite leisurely activities: horseback riding. Queen Elizabeth hasn't been riding her beloved ponies in recent months due to "discomfort."

"In the past, one of the things that's always been a way for her to cope is to be physically active," says historian Amanda Foreman, author of Queen Victoria's Buckingham Palace. "And with that being curtailed, it makes it especially hard."

The Queen remains focused on celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June with a long weekend of events.

"Her main concern will be to get back to be in fighting form to start the Jubilee celebrations," says the insider. "She's of the generation where you 'suck it up.' It is duty first."