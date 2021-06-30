Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne enjoyed local treats during a walk through The Children’s Wood Project in Glasgow on Wednesday

Queen Elizabeth Joins the Hive! Find Out What Gift from Her Scottish Tour Brought Her Closer to Kate Middleton

Queen Elizabeth's third day of her annual Royal Week in Scotland was certainly sweet!

Accompanied by Princess Anne, the Queen walked in nature on Wednesday, exploring a community space beloved by children, beekeepers and allotment holders run by the Children's Wood charity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As part of the visit, the Queen was gifted with a jar of local honey — a reversal of another royal outing last week when Kate Middleton offered tastes of her home-cultivated honey to children at a hands-on learning session at the Natural History Museum in London last week.

"This came specially from my beehive," the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, told the schoolchildren of her treat from Anmer Hall in Norwich. She then asked, "Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?"

queen elizabeth, princess Anne Credit: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Many of you know I am passionate about dogs, but not many know I am almost as passionate about bees," James, 34, wrote on Instagram in August 2019. "I'm fascinated by the little creatures. From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there's a lot to be said about these humble little creatures."

He also shared how the activity has helped him clear his mind.

"Bee keeping to me is a meditation. It's a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn't just need to be practiced sitting down!"

queen elizabeth, princess Anne Credit: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

At Wednesday's outing in Scotland, the Queen, 95, also joined a group of children around a fire pit but politely demurred when she was offered a marshmallow, saying, "No, that's very kind of you," according to a report.

This week marked the Queen's first trip to Scotland since the global pandemic triggered lockdowns in the U.K. in March 2020, as well as her first visit since the death of Prince Philip this past April.