70 Years in Love! Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth Enjoy Sunny Polo Date

Prince Philip may have retired from public duties and kept out of the limelight at recent events, but he still loves polo — and was visibly overjoyed to join wife Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Windsor Cup over the weekend.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoy the Royal Windsor Cup on Sunday. Antony Jones/Getty Images

On Sunday, the pair, who will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary in November, attended a match near their Windsor Castle home. The Queen, 92, wore a peach coat and hat alongside Philip, 97, who sported a suit paired with an olive green tie.

Prince Philip applauds the events at the Royal Windsor Cup. Antony Jones/Getty Images

It was the second weekend in a row that Philip joined his wife for polo. They attended Cartier International Day on June 17 earlier this month. And of course, the couple regularly spent time at Guards Polo Club in their younger days.

Prince Philip attended the match to support the Queen as she handed out the prizes. REX/Shutterstock

While Philip has missed a few royal events in past weeks — most notably Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday, and Royal Ascot — polo is his passion. He clearly wanted to support the Queen as she handed out prizes.

Prince Philip missed Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot, but polo is a well-known passion of his. Antony Jones/Getty Images

Philip was also able to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, walking into St. George’s Chapel unaided, despite his recent hip replacement. And in recent weeks, he’s been delighting supporters and friends by driving carriages, a long-time hobby of his, around Windsor Great Park.