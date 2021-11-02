Did Queen Elizabeth Send a Signal About Grief with Butterflies? The Palace Weighs In

The Queen's special brooch and photo share a similar theme often associated with loss

Queen Elizabeth kept her late husband Prince Philip close as she spoke about his environmental work in a new video message — with a butterfly motif appearing prominently.

The monarch, 95, addressed attendees at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow at an evening reception on Monday via a video she recorded after confirming she would not attend due to health concerns.

For the speech, the Queen wore a butterfly brooch with ties to her husband of 73 years.

Though some have speculated the brooch was meant to symbolize a sense of rebirth for the Queen nearly seven months after Philip's death in April at age 99, or that the Duke of Edinburgh has moved onto a more peaceful place, the palace clarified to PEOPLE that the Queen did not intend that reading.

Still, the accessory did hold a deep personal meaning — the diamond and ruby brooch was a wedding present from the Countess of Onslow for the couple's 1947's wedding.

Also invoking the delicate insects: a 1988 photo of Prince Philip surrounded by monarch butterflies in Mexico during a trip to support a conservation group in his role as President of World Wildlife Fund. The photo, which was displayed on the Queen's desk in the COP26 video, was released on the royal family's social media pages following Philip's death as part of the tribute to his life.

During her speech, Queen Elizabeth honored Prince Philip's great passion for the environment — a crusade he passed down to his children and grandchildren.

"The impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband," she said.

The Queen shared a memory from when Philip spoke with an academic gathering at an early point in his half-century-long campaign to fight climate change. Now, decades later, she emphasized, "If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance."

"It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son, Charles, and his eldest son, William," she continued. "I could not be more proud of them."

She added, "Indeed, I have drawn great comfort and inspiration from the relentless enthusiasm of people of all ages — especially the young — in calling for everyone to play their part."

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie shared her support following the speech on her Instagram Story.

"Brilliant beginning to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference," Eugenie, 31, captioned a share of the monarch's speech.