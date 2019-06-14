Live Like a Monarch! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Malta Villa Is on Sale for $6.7 Million

Most people will never be able to live like a royal, but someone can live in Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip‘s former home.

Villa Guardamangia, the “Palazzo style” mansion in Malta where the couple lived as newlyweds while Philip served with the Royal Navy’s Mediterranean fleet, is on the market.

The 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is spread out over 5,000 square feet, with a lounge, dining room, living room, kitchen and grand “sala nobile,” according to the listing on Homes of Quality. If you’ve craving some outdoors time, you can enjoy sea views of the Marsamxett Harbour from the roof terrace or the 9,680-square feet of lush gardens.

So how much will living like a queen set you back? The asking price for Villa Guardamangia is $6.7 million.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Malta

However, the villa isn’t exactly move-in ready. According Hello!,”its opulence has faded into dilapidation in recent decades, with images showing overgrown gardens and a weathered facade.”

Queen Elizabeth's home in Malta

Queen Elizabeth's home in Malta

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent around two years from 1949 to 1951 living at the Villa Guardamangia in Valletta while he was based there in the navy.

The couple returned to the island (with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) in 2015 for the meeting of the heads of government from across the Commonwealth, the band of nations that have historic links with Britain or have the Queen as head of state.

The time the couple spent largely on Malta was, biographer Ben Pimlott has noted, the “most ‘normal’ of her entire life.” Their then-private secretary Mike Parker said it was a “fabulous period.”

Queen Elizabeth's home in Malta

It was, Pimlott writes in The Queen, a “haven of comparative privacy and freedom from official duties.” She was happy playing at being a service wife (albeit one with a retinue of servants) while she left her son, Prince Charles, then 1, in the charge of the royal nursery and his maternal grandparents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, back in Sandringham at Christmas time.

She announced she was pregnant with daughter Princess Anne while there, in April 1950, and headed home to Clarence House in order to give birth in August that year.

Malta

In 2005, the Queen praised the “outgoing, generous Maltese people who have always offered us the hand of friendship,” and the couple has frequently visited, sometimes bringing their children.

Prince William also underlined the family’s connections by visiting in September 2014 to mark the island’s 50th anniversary of independence.