All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth II shared a special bond with her grandchildren.

The queen, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96, and her husband, the late Prince Philip, shared eight grandchildren ranging from 44 years old to 14 years old.

While the monarch rarely spoke publicly about her family, she did share several sweet moments with her grandchildren at public events, including official royal outings and royal weddings.

In addition to being a grandmother, Queen Elizabeth was also a great-grandmother to 12, with her first great-grandchild being Peter Phillips' daughter, Savannah Phillips, in December 2010 and her most recent being Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021.

From Prince William to Princess Beatrice, here's a breakdown of Queen Elizabeth's royal grandchildren.

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips attends the fourth day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Born on November 15, 1977, to Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips, Peter Phillips is Queen Elizabeth's first grandchild. Despite not having a royal title, Peter is 17th in the line of succession to the British throne.

While Peter isn't in the spotlight as much as his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, he has attended a handful of royal events over the years, including Trooping the Colour in 2019, where he stood on the balcony alongside his children Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips as well as his ex-wife Autumn Phillips, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2021.

Zara Tindall

Royals at 40
Born on May 15, 1981, to Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips, Zara Tindall (née Phillips) is the Queen's second grandchild and first granddaughter. Like her brother, she doesn't have a royal title, but she is 20th in the line of succession to the British throne.

In July 2011, Zara married Mike Tindall at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. Together, they have three children: Mia Tindall born in 2014, Lena Tindall born in 2018, and Lucas Tindall born in 2021.

Zara shares her grandmother's love for riding horses with an impressive equestrian career dating back to the early 2000s. She has also been by Queen Elizabeth's side for various royal events, including many Royal Ascots.

Prince William

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech during The Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London
Born on June 21, 1982, to Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, Prince William is Queen Elizabeth's third grandchild. Following the Queen's death, William is now first in line to the throne now that his father has assumed the throne.

On April 29, 2011, William tied the knot with Kate Middleton during an extravagant ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, England. The couple has since welcomed three children together: Prince George in July 2013, Princess Charlotte in May 2015, and Prince Louis in April 2018.

William has shared many sweet moments with his grandmother over the years, including at various official royal events. Queen Elizabeth was also in attendance at William's royal wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, at which she loaned her Cartier Halo tiara to the new Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex makes a speech at town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Born on September 15, 1984, to Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry is Queen Elizabeth's fourth grandchild. Following the birth of his brother Prince William's three children, the Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne.

On May 19, 2018, he married Meghan Markle during a royal wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple has since welcomed two children together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019 and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June 2021, the latter of which was named after the Queen.

Harry and the queen clearly shared a special bond, with Queen Elizabeth previously referring to him as her "dearly beloved" grandson and sharing many memorable moments with him at events over the years. (And who could forget the famous "mic drop" moment they filmed for the Invictus Games?)

Princess Beatrice

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">princess eugenie</a>, Jack Brooksbank
Born on August 8, 1988, to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice is Queen Elizabeth's fifth grandchild. The royal is currently ninth in line to the throne.

On July 17, 2020, Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor. For the special ceremony, she wore the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara which was also worn by the Queen at her own wedding — and repurposed a gown the Queen had worn in the 1950s to wear as a wedding gown. Through their marriage, Beatrice became a stepmother to Edoardo's son Christopher Woolf. She later gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in September 2021.

"They are exceptionally close," a source told PEOPLE at the time of the wedding of Beatrice and Queen Elizabeth's bond. "Beatrice talks about her grandmother often, and it's clear there's a strong bond there — the dress and the tiara could not have been more perfect."

Princess Eugenie

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a>
Born on March 23, 1990, to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie is Queen Elizabeth's sixth grandchild. Following the birth of her sister Beatrice's daughter, Eugenie is currently 11th in line to the throne.

On October 12, 2018, Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank during a royal wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple later welcomed a son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February 2021.

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Eugenie shared with The Spectator magazine what she hopes her son learns from the Queen: "I think about my son August and what I'd like for him, what kind of world I'd like him to grow up in. And I think of my granny and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years. I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."

Lady Louise Windsor

Louise Windsor
Born on November 8, 2003, to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor is Queen Elizabeth's younger granddaughter. She's currently 15th in line to the throne.

Louise has carried on her grandfather Prince Philip's legacy with her love of carriage driving, previously competing in the British Indoor Carriage Driving Championships. Louise was also one of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren featured in her stunning 90th birthday portrait.

James, Viscount Severn

James, Viscount Severn
Born on December 18, 2007, to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn is Queen Elizabeth's youngest grandchild at 14. While James isn't in the spotlight as much as his cousins, he has attended a handful of events in his grandmother's honor, including Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

