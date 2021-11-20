The Queen, 95, hopes to be at the christenings of babies August and Lucas on Sunday

Joy for Queen Elizabeth as Great-Grandchildren Baptized on Special Weekend

Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd at The Senedd on October 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd at The Senedd on October 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales.

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating with her family on a special weekend.

That's because two of her great-grandchildren are being baptized at Windsor on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There's added symbolism in that both boys are partly named after Philip — it is a middle name for each of them.

royal vacation spots Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Fox Photos/Getty

The service is set to take place at All Saints Chapel, in Windsor Great Park and a regular place of worship for the Queen. It's also where Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice got married last year.

Fresh holy water brought from the River Jordan by Prince Charles following his tour there last week will likely be used in the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II looks on as HRH Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip | Credit: Indigo/Getty

Philip and the Queen married 74 years ago on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. A royal source says she is privately celebrating their anniversary on Saturday following his death on Apr. 9 at age 99.