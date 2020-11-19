Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip React to Homemade Anniversary Gift from George, Charlotte and Louis!

The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are celebrating 73 years of marriage on Friday and the palace has released a new picture taken at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children bring a smile to the couple's faces as they mark 73 years of marriage on November 20 in a new photo. The charming image was taken in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week and captures them leafing through a collection of cards as they sit close to each other on a cozy couch.

The Queen, 94, and Philip, 99, look thrilled with the colorful card in the intimate photo. Like millions of people around the world, they have been separated from their families for long periods of time this year due to the ongoing pandemic and have missed the chance to entertain or greet and hug their great-grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

In another poignant touch, the Queen decorated her pale blue double wool crepe dress by Stewart Parvin with her Chrysanthemum Brooch. The Queen was originally photographed in the brooch, which is made of sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum, when, as Princess Elizabeth, she strolled through the gardens at Broadlands in Hampshire during her honeymoon.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh enjoying a walk during their honeymoon

She also wore it in official images that were taken to mark the couple's 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

Frequent lockdowns and restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis this year has meant that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have spent more time together than they have in years, as they have largely been living in a "bubble" with a small coterie of staff at Windsor.

The Queen has been working from home, rather than at Buckingham Palace and not traveling, while Philip, who would usually be living at Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk, joined his wife at Windsor in March ahead of the first lockdown.

It is another milestone in a lifetime of landmark moments. Next year, the couple — and their family — will mark Philip's 100th birthday in June. It was also recently announced that plans are underway for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to celebrate her 70 years on the throne in 2022.

Last year, the Queen and Philip spent their anniversary apart — with Philip in Norfolk, about 110 miles from London — and the monarch in London for her royal duties. She spent some of the day holding audiences and then later she was out on a visit and joked when she was asked to sign the visitor's book: “Well, of course I know what the date is!”

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day

At the time of their post-WWII wedding, millions of Britons were living in the aftermath of the bomb-damaged cities and coping with food rations. The November 20 service was the first major event since the end of the war.