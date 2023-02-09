Royal Photographer Breaks Down the 'Special Moment' Between Prince George and Queen Elizabeth at Jubilee

Getty Images photographer Chris Jackson spoke about the unique pressure of photographing generations of royalty, including during milestone moments

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 04:00 PM
Queen Elizabeth, prince george
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Chris Jackson is zooming in on a poignant photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George.

The celebrated photographer, who covers the British royal family for Getty Images, opened up about what it was like to capture an instantly iconic picture of the Queen and her great-grandson, who is second in line to the throne following her death in September, at the Platinum Jubilee last June.

While appearing on the Hello! A Right Royal podcast Wednesday, Jackson said there's extra pressure when photographing the royals because history is being made.

"That's an extra dynamic you have with royal photos, you have that deeper historical context which makes these moments so important to capture," Jackson, 43, explained. "As a photographer, you do feel the pressure of that history and you don't want to bugger it up, basically," he added with a laugh.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Chris Jackson/Getty

The prizewinning photographer further described the moving moment where 9-year-old George sweetly looked at the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the final day of Platinum Jubilee festivities for her record-breaking 70-year reign as "particularly special."

"But that was a particularly special moment that I'll never forget because we sort of got taken to the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, and no one really knew if the Queen was gonna make a final appearance. And then she came out dressed in green, and it was just incredibly emotional," he said.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince George. Chris Jackson/Getty

Elsewhere in the episode, Jackson touched on what it was like to photograph Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in their front-row seats at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where Louis became exuberant and hopped to sit on his grandfather King Charles' lap.

"It was lovely, it was really heartwarming. I found myself just chuckling behind the camera," Jackson, a father of two, recalled.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis.
Prince Charles and Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee.
L: Caption Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. PHOTO: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty
R: Caption Prince Charles and Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee. PHOTO: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

"It's always great to see the link between the generations, and it's quite rare for a photographer to capture those really lovely, intimate family moments. Louis was absolutely loving it, and it was good fun to capture that," he added.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In December, Jackson was just a click away from Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, where he told PEOPLE that the Princess of Wales radiated pride in seeing her husband's ambitious environmental challenge celebrated.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Chris Jackson/Getty

"These kinds of events are always quite nerve-wracking, and there was a sense of relief afterward. It's clear the Princess is very proud of what William has achieved with this," Jackson said, pointing to a photo he took backstage. In the image, Kate joyfully laughed after she and Prince William reunited after his speech, binder still in hand.

"It's nice to document these behind the scenes as you get this genuine emotion," he said of the royal assignment. "They are genuine moments and she's clearly proud of him and it's great to capture the reality of their relationship."

Related Articles
Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbanks
Princess Eugenie Celebrates Son August's Second Birthday with Personal Photos on Instagram
Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) reacts as she is reunited with an old school teacher of hers following the tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall
Kate Middleton's Former Teacher Reveals She Was a 'Fantastic Student' as They Reunite in Cornwall
Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service; Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Day service
Queen Camilla Sweetly Agrees to Pass Along Note to Princess Charlotte with Girl's Request for a Playdate
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA in central London on January 30, 2023.
Kate Middleton Is 'No Shrinking Violet' in Wake of 'Spare': 'She Is a Tough Woman,' Says Friend
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
King Charles Wants Prince Harry 'Back in the Family' and 'at the Coronation,' Says Source
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Official Visit to Cornwall Since Taking on New Titles
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace, London
King Charles Hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace During Surprise Visit to the U.K.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Is 'Most Upset' by Prince Harry's Book, While King Charles Is Eager for Things to 'Calm Down'
A handout picture received from Britain's Royal Mail in London on February 7, 2023, shows the new King Charles III 1st class stamp.
See What's Missing in New Stamps Honoring the Reign of King Charles
Kate, Princess of Wales, left, stands with Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, England, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica
Kate Middleton Tries Training Exercises (Involving Pulling Tires!) as She Meets Antarctica Explorer
People Magazine Prince William Royals Cover
How the Royal Family Is Reacting to the 'Massive Shadow' of 'Spare' — and Whether They'll Reconcile
Prince Harry nominations for the 2023 WellChild Awards
Prince Harry Appears in Personal Video Message to Support One of His Longstanding U.K. Charities
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Gillian Anderson attends the Launch of Paramount+ UK at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Rufus Sewell attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)
Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell to Star in New Film About Prince Andrew's Bombshell BBC Interview
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist