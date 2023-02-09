Royal Photographer Breaks Down the 'Special Moment' Between Prince George and Queen Elizabeth at Jubilee

Chris Jackson is zooming in on a poignant photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George.

The celebrated photographer, who covers the British royal family for Getty Images, opened up about what it was like to capture an instantly iconic picture of the Queen and her great-grandson, who is second in line to the throne following her death in September, at the Platinum Jubilee last June.

While appearing on the Hello! A Right Royal podcast Wednesday, Jackson said there's extra pressure when photographing the royals because history is being made.

"That's an extra dynamic you have with royal photos, you have that deeper historical context which makes these moments so important to capture," Jackson, 43, explained. "As a photographer, you do feel the pressure of that history and you don't want to bugger it up, basically," he added with a laugh.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The prizewinning photographer further described the moving moment where 9-year-old George sweetly looked at the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the final day of Platinum Jubilee festivities for her record-breaking 70-year reign as "particularly special."

"But that was a particularly special moment that I'll never forget because we sort of got taken to the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, and no one really knew if the Queen was gonna make a final appearance. And then she came out dressed in green, and it was just incredibly emotional," he said.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince George. Chris Jackson/Getty

Elsewhere in the episode, Jackson touched on what it was like to photograph Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in their front-row seats at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where Louis became exuberant and hopped to sit on his grandfather King Charles' lap.

"It was lovely, it was really heartwarming. I found myself just chuckling behind the camera," Jackson, a father of two, recalled.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. Prince Charles and Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee. L: Caption Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. PHOTO: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty R: Caption Prince Charles and Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee. PHOTO: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

"It's always great to see the link between the generations, and it's quite rare for a photographer to capture those really lovely, intimate family moments. Louis was absolutely loving it, and it was good fun to capture that," he added.

In December, Jackson was just a click away from Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, where he told PEOPLE that the Princess of Wales radiated pride in seeing her husband's ambitious environmental challenge celebrated.

Chris Jackson/Getty

"These kinds of events are always quite nerve-wracking, and there was a sense of relief afterward. It's clear the Princess is very proud of what William has achieved with this," Jackson said, pointing to a photo he took backstage. In the image, Kate joyfully laughed after she and Prince William reunited after his speech, binder still in hand.

"It's nice to document these behind the scenes as you get this genuine emotion," he said of the royal assignment. "They are genuine moments and she's clearly proud of him and it's great to capture the reality of their relationship."