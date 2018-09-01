Queen Elizabeth Takes Prince Charles and Princess Anne to Highlands Games Exhibit

It was a royal family outing for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Anne on Saturday, as the Monarch and her adult children attended the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering and opened a project close to her son’s heart.

The Queen, 92, accompanied by Charles, 69, and Anne, 68, headed to a special exhibition celebrating something they hold dear: The heritage and traditional games of the Scottish Highlands.

In the new cultural centre — named The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion, after Charles’ Scottish title — they viewed paraphernalia like medals and trophies from previous highlands games.

All looked happy while they sat together and watched the games, the Queen mother in a turquoise dress with matching jacket and hat. Charles wore a traditional kilt, colorful shirt and tie, and grey blazer and vest. And Anne stayed classic in a light blue dress, dark jacket, and grey hat.

Queen Elizabeth II was also gifted a bouquet of flowers, which she received with a smile.

It’s hoped the pavilion will represent a valuable resource for organizers of Highland Games across the world, tell the story of Highland Games and Gatherings while providing a major tourist attraction in the north-east of Scotland. The pavilion is expected to open to the public early next year.

Charles, Duke of Rothesay, has driven the project through his newly-established charity The Prince’s Foundation, which was formed as a result of the merger of four of the Prince’s existing charities on April 1.

The royal family gathers every year in Balmoral Castle, and like to attend the annual Braemar Games, that celebrate the old-style games of the Scottish Highlands – and are often photographed laughing out loud at the displays of strength and prowess.