The Cutest Prince George Portrait Yet – and the Secret to How He Got So Tall! See 4 Generations of Royal Heirs in Amazing New Photo

It’s the future King and the reigning Queen – or as they’re known to each other, George and Gan-Gan.

Holding onto the right hand of his dad Prince William, 2-year-old Prince George – standing tall on a stack of foam blocks – shows off a huge smile and the famous Cambridge cheeks in a shot taken last summer in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace and released on Tuesday.

Photographed by Ranald Mackechnie, it is the first time George has appeared on a British stamp and was released in celebration of the Queen’s 90th birthday on April 21.

The sweet portrait features four generations of direct heirs: Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, his son Prince William and of course George.

The little royal had a little help to make sure he was roughly on the same “line” as the adults, with Mackechnie using high-density foam blocks to lift him into the frame.

The Royal Mail released the four first-class stamps (cost: 54 pence each, or 78 cents) on a single sheet, with perforations around the faces of the four royals.

There are also six special stamps that celebrate Queen’s birthday. Three focus on Her Majesty s family life, including one of her with her children and, for the first time a stamp with her father, King George VI.

The other three mark the Queen’s official role, showing her as Head of State for the opening of Parliament; as Head of the Commonwealth, where she is shown with the late South African president Nelson Mandela; and on a state visit to New Zealand.