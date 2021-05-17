The Queen and the Prince of Wales are kicking off a campaign to get Britain to plant trees to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee next year

Why Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Planted a Tree Together at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II and The Prince of Wales with the first Jubilee tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this year

Queen Elizabeth II and The Prince of Wales with the first Jubilee tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this year

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles have been doing a little gardening together.

The Queen, 95, and her heir, Charles, 72, planted a small oak at Windsor Castle earlier this year, kicking off a months-long campaign to get millions of new trees planted across the U.K.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The campaign, which is being run by the Queen's Green Canopy, is called Plant a Tree for the Jubilee, and it's one of the key commemorations ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which will be marked next year when Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne.

Urging people to get involved and "plant a tree for the jubilee – in other words, a Tree-bilee," Charles says in a new video that it is a "profoundly symbolic act."

It "is a statement of hope and faith in the future," he says. "Whether you are an individual hoping to plan a single sapling in your garden, school or community group planting a tree, a Council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees, everyone can get involved."

Throughout her reign, the Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees on official duties all over the world, her son points out.

Tree planting season in the U.K. is from October to March and the Queen's Green Canopy will encourage planting during the official planting season.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales plants the first Jubilee tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this year, on March 23, 2021 Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In addition to promoting the planting of new trees, The Queen's Green Canopy hopes to highlight and showcase 70 irreplaceable ancient woodlands across the U.K. and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.

The QGC project will also create a pilot training program for unemployed young people between 16-24 years old through Capel Manor College, London's only specialist environmental college, of which the Queen's mother was patron, to plant and manage trees.