Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles 'Mark the Easter Weekend' with Walk on Frogmore House Grounds

Buckingham Palace released two photos of the Queen and the Prince of Wales enjoying the fresh spring air

Buckingham Palace has officially begun its traditional Easter festivities!

On Friday, Buckingham Palace released two photos of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles enjoying the fresh spring air during a walk on the grounds of Frogmore House.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The snapshots are meant to "mark the Easter weekend," the Palace said on Twitter.

The Prince of Wales is also celebrating the Easter weekend by recording a recitation of a poem by Gerard Manley Hopkins to be played during a Sunday morning virtual service at Stonyhurst College in Lancashire, according to The Telegraph.

Prince Charles chose the poem, titled God's Grandeur, because he thought it would capture the "hope and joy" of the season, the paper reports.

The Queen And The Prince of Wales Image zoom Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The beginning of the poem reads: "The world is charged with the grandeur of God. It will flame out, like shining from shook foil; It gathers to a greatness, like the ooze of oil Crushed. Why do men then now not reck his rod?"

On Thursday, the Queen carried out another pre-Easter tradition — despite some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As she always does the Thursday ahead of Easter, the 94-year-old monarch distributed the specially minted coins known as Maundy money to recognize people over 70 years old for their service to their communities.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Charles Is 'Thrilled' Dad Prince Philip Is Home Following Month-Long Hospital Stay

Although the Queen typically hands out the gift in person at different churches around the U.K. each year, the gathering was called off for the second year in a row due to restricted social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the monarch sent the Maundy gift along with a letter to each of the 190 recipients, one man and one woman for each of the Queen's 95 years (she will celebrate the milestone birthday later this month).

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Each year, at the Royal Maundy Service, we have an opportunity to recognise, and give thanks for, work done by countless people for the wellbeing of their neighbours; work that has often been taken for granted or hidden," the Queen said in her letter.