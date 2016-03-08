Royal Sugar Fix! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Celebrate Special Anniversary with Cake

With her 90th birthday just a month away (and her big birthday bash planned for June), Queen Elizabeth is going to have a lot of cakes in her future. But on Tuesday, she was at the slicing of a special one for son Prince Charles.

Charles’s groundbreaking charity, Prince’s Trust, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and he took his mother along to a center in London to hear some of the organization’s most inspiring success stories.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Dressed in an eye-catching royal blue ensemble with a matching hat and pearl and sapphire brooch, the Queen was all smiles as she accompanied her son into the center.

The trust, which was celebrated in a documentary at the beginning of the year, is dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged young people in the U.K. It has supported 825,000 people as they work to overcome their challenges and move into education or work since 1976.

The prince, 67, set up the organization four decades ago using his $10,000 pension he received when he left the Royal Navy.

While visiting the charity’s base in Kennington, South London, the royal mother and son heard from young people whose lives have been turned around through its programs, which are designed to equip young people with the skills, tools and confidence needed to move into work, education or training.

Peter Higgs, who was helped by the charity in 2009 after a traumatic childhood that saw him in and out of foster care, showed the prince his honeybee rescue service, BeeGone. “I felt lost,” he said. “I had a passion for wildlife management and wanted to set up my own pest control company, but I had no effective support or guidance. Then the Prince’s Trust stepped forward to help me make it all happen.”

After seeing the charity’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics initiatives, the Queen and Charles met a group of young people working in a digital classroom before cutting the celebratory cake, which was created by Prince’s Trust supported-baker La’Tifah Atkinson-Campbell.