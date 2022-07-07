Queen Elizabeth and the Prime Ministers of Her 70-Year Reign — from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson

Queen Elizabeth has worked with 14 prime ministers (so far!) throughout her 70-year reign, including the first two women to hold the position

By Stephanie Petit July 07, 2022 02:07 PM

1 of 15

Credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Throughout her historic 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth has worked closely with 14 different prime ministers.

While a U.K. monarch's role is mainly ceremonial these days, the Queen is the one who officially appoints them to the role following a democratic vote.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Winston Churchill

Credit: Central Press/Getty

Winston Churchill served as prime minister from 1940 to 1945, then again from 1951 to 1955. He was the first British prime minister the Queen worked with during her reign, when she ascended the throne in 1952.

The monarch was quite fond of Churchill and sent him a handwritten letter upon his retirement. In it, she said no one "will ever for me be able to hold the place of my first prime minister, to whom both my husband and I owe so much and for whose wise guidance during the early years of my reign I shall always be so profoundly grateful," according to Yahoo.

3 of 15

Anthony Eden

Credit: PA Images via Getty

Eden (who serviced as prime minister from 1955 to 1957) was a popular figure due to his wartime service, and his relationship with the Queen was very formal. There was much discussion of Princess Margaret's possible marriage to the divorced Peter Townsend in their early meetings, before the Suez Canal crisis in 1956 dominated his tenure.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Harold Macmillan

Credit: Terry Disney/Central Press/Getty

Macmillan (1957-1963) was a big fan of the monarchy and once said the Queen was "a great support, because she is the one person you can talk to." The two also enjoyed chatting about political gossip.

Advertisement

5 of 15

Alec Douglas-Home

Credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Before Douglas-Home (1963-1964) became prime minister, the Queen knew him, as he was a childhood friend of her mother's. 

 "He was an old friend. They talked about dogs and shooting together. They were both Scottish landowners, the same sort of people, like old school friends," an aide once said.

6 of 15

Harold Wilson

Credit: Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty

Wilson served two terms as prime minister: 1964 to 1970 and again 1974 to 1976. Aside from their working relationship, Wilson also had a personal connection to the royal family and sometimes joined them for picnics at Balmoral.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Edward Heath

Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

Heath (1970-1974) and the Queen had their differences. While Heath pushed for U.K.'s entry into the European Economic Community, Queen Elizabeth wanted to give preference to the Commonwealth countries where she acted as Head of State. Heath came out on top, with the U.K. entering the European Economic Community in 1973.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

James Callaghan

Credit: David Ashdown/Keystone/Getty

While the two enjoyed a relaxed rapport, Callaghan (1976-1979) once said of the Queen's relationships with her prime ministers, "What one gets is friendliness but not friendship."

Advertisement

9 of 15

Margaret Thatcher

Credit: Corbis via Getty

Thatcher served as British prime minister for a long stint: 1979 to 1990. However, there was still a stiffness between them.

"It was the starchiest relationship. She was deferential, much too deferential. The Queen was not requiring so much," said one longtime observer, according to The Daily BeastA family friend added: "The Queen had some most amusing and well-observed lines about Thatcher."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

John Major

Credit: Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Serving from 1990 until 1997, Major saw the Queen through both international conflicts such as the Gulf War and more personal matters, such as the divorce between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Tony Blair

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Blair (1997-2007) once said that he often confided secrets in the Queen: "I've told her a lot of things in my time. You know, everything from Cherie being pregnant with Leo through to, you know, major decisions… because the one thing you know is that she will never divulge anything to anyone."

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Gordon Brown

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Blair's chancellor of the Exchequer took over the reins of government in 2007 until 2010, and the Queen was said to enjoy mimicking Brown's Scottish accent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

David Cameron

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cameron (2010-2016) was the prime minister behind the change in the law regarding primogeniture, which would enable any future daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton to become monarch before any younger brothers, a change agreed by the Queen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Theresa May

Credit: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

May took the job in 2016, becoming the second woman to hold the position. Most of May's tenure (2016-2019) was dominated by Brexit, but the two women enjoyed talking about lighter subjects as well, such as the Queen's grandchildren and the countryside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Boris Johnson

Credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Johnson continued their weekly meetings even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, holding the conversations over the phone. 

Johnson announced on July 7, 2022 that he would be stepping down from the position after three years after losing the confidence of his cabinet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Petit