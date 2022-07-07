Queen Elizabeth and the Prime Ministers of Her 70-Year Reign — from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson

Winston Churchill served as prime minister from 1940 to 1945, then again from 1951 to 1955. He was the first British prime minister the Queen worked with during her reign, when she ascended the throne in 1952.

The monarch was quite fond of Churchill and sent him a handwritten letter upon his retirement. In it, she said no one "will ever for me be able to hold the place of my first prime minister, to whom both my husband and I owe so much and for whose wise guidance during the early years of my reign I shall always be so profoundly grateful," according to Yahoo.