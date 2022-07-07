Queen Elizabeth and the Prime Ministers of Her 70-Year Reign — from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson
Queen Elizabeth has worked with 14 prime ministers (so far!) throughout her 70-year reign, including the first two women to hold the position
Throughout her historic 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth has worked closely with 14 different prime ministers.
While a U.K. monarch's role is mainly ceremonial these days, the Queen is the one who officially appoints them to the role following a democratic vote.
Winston Churchill
Winston Churchill served as prime minister from 1940 to 1945, then again from 1951 to 1955. He was the first British prime minister the Queen worked with during her reign, when she ascended the throne in 1952.
The monarch was quite fond of Churchill and sent him a handwritten letter upon his retirement. In it, she said no one "will ever for me be able to hold the place of my first prime minister, to whom both my husband and I owe so much and for whose wise guidance during the early years of my reign I shall always be so profoundly grateful," according to Yahoo.
Anthony Eden
Eden (who serviced as prime minister from 1955 to 1957) was a popular figure due to his wartime service, and his relationship with the Queen was very formal. There was much discussion of Princess Margaret's possible marriage to the divorced Peter Townsend in their early meetings, before the Suez Canal crisis in 1956 dominated his tenure.
Harold Macmillan
Macmillan (1957-1963) was a big fan of the monarchy and once said the Queen was "a great support, because she is the one person you can talk to." The two also enjoyed chatting about political gossip.
Alec Douglas-Home
Before Douglas-Home (1963-1964) became prime minister, the Queen knew him, as he was a childhood friend of her mother's.
"He was an old friend. They talked about dogs and shooting together. They were both Scottish landowners, the same sort of people, like old school friends," an aide once said.
Harold Wilson
Wilson served two terms as prime minister: 1964 to 1970 and again 1974 to 1976. Aside from their working relationship, Wilson also had a personal connection to the royal family and sometimes joined them for picnics at Balmoral.
Edward Heath
Heath (1970-1974) and the Queen had their differences. While Heath pushed for U.K.'s entry into the European Economic Community, Queen Elizabeth wanted to give preference to the Commonwealth countries where she acted as Head of State. Heath came out on top, with the U.K. entering the European Economic Community in 1973.
James Callaghan
While the two enjoyed a relaxed rapport, Callaghan (1976-1979) once said of the Queen's relationships with her prime ministers, "What one gets is friendliness but not friendship."
Margaret Thatcher
Thatcher served as British prime minister for a long stint: 1979 to 1990. However, there was still a stiffness between them.
"It was the starchiest relationship. She was deferential, much too deferential. The Queen was not requiring so much," said one longtime observer, according to The Daily Beast. A family friend added: "The Queen had some most amusing and well-observed lines about Thatcher."
John Major
Serving from 1990 until 1997, Major saw the Queen through both international conflicts such as the Gulf War and more personal matters, such as the divorce between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Tony Blair
Blair (1997-2007) once said that he often confided secrets in the Queen: "I've told her a lot of things in my time. You know, everything from Cherie being pregnant with Leo through to, you know, major decisions… because the one thing you know is that she will never divulge anything to anyone."
Gordon Brown
Blair's chancellor of the Exchequer took over the reins of government in 2007 until 2010, and the Queen was said to enjoy mimicking Brown's Scottish accent.
David Cameron
Cameron (2010-2016) was the prime minister behind the change in the law regarding primogeniture, which would enable any future daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton to become monarch before any younger brothers, a change agreed by the Queen.
Theresa May
May took the job in 2016, becoming the second woman to hold the position. Most of May's tenure (2016-2019) was dominated by Brexit, but the two women enjoyed talking about lighter subjects as well, such as the Queen's grandchildren and the countryside.
Boris Johnson
Queen Elizabeth and Johnson continued their weekly meetings even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, holding the conversations over the phone.
Johnson announced on July 7, 2022 that he would be stepping down from the position after three years after losing the confidence of his cabinet.