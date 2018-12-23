Pre-Christmas Outing! Queen Elizabeth Heads to Church at Country Estate

Queen Elizabeth is giving an early preview of her Christmas church outing.

On Sunday, the 92-year-old monarch and members of the royal family attended the morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While heading to the service, the Queen was accompanied in her car by daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex, who is married to her youngest son, Prince Edward.



For the royal outing, the monarch wore a festive red and grey tweed coat, which she paired with a matching feathered hat. Sophie, 53, also paid a nod to the upcoming holiday, wearing a green dress underneath a brown hat and coat.

Edward and the couple’s 15-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor also attended the service.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning to travel to Sandringham House in Norfolk, 110 miles north of London. She took the scheduled train (first class carriage, of course) from King’s Cross Station in London to King’s Lynn, Norfolk.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Sophie, Countess of Wessex Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The outing comes just two days before the royals’ annual Christmas Day outing for church. Each year, members of the royal family arrive at Sandringham Estate on Christmas Eve, when they exchange gifts. After their church outing on the big day, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

RELATED: Christmas with the Royals! Every Photo You Need to See of the Royal Family Getting Festive

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

Despite reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton would likely be spending the holiday with Kate’s family in Bucklebury, the royal couple will be joining the rest of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Norfolk for Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Claims have swirled about tension between brothers William and Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan. But contrary to those reports, a source previously told PEOPLE that the couples enjoyed a memorable first Christmas together last year, when Meghan made her debut walk to church with the royal family on Christmas Day.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source said. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”