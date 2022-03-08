Queen Elizabeth Receives International Women's Day Tribute from Kate, William, Charles and Camilla!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are celebrating the iconic monarch

Queen Elizabeth is receiving praise from her family on International Women's Day.

The royal couples praised her "inspiring" leadership and included seven pictures of the Queen (one for each decade) on royal duty. They also included an additional personal photo of the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip alongside some of their great-grandchildren.

"Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen's extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history - inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people," the caption read.

The posts from her son and grandson and their offices come as the Queen looks ahead to a summer of festivities to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Planning is well underway for a series of events from a rock and pop festival at Buckingham Palace to a service of Thanksgiving and a colorful pageant in central London.

On Monday, the Queen took on her first in-person public engagement since recovering from COVID-19. She held an audience with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who said how "insightful" she was.

Queen Elizabeth II, Justin Trudeau Queen Elizabeth and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 7 at Windsor Castle. | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images