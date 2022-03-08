Queen Elizabeth Receives International Women's Day Tribute from Kate, William, Charles and Camilla!
Queen Elizabeth is receiving praise from her family on International Women's Day.
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall joined forces to pay tribute to the iconic monarch, who is celebrating a record-breaking seven decades on the throne this year.
The royal couples praised her "inspiring" leadership and included seven pictures of the Queen (one for each decade) on royal duty. They also included an additional personal photo of the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip alongside some of their great-grandchildren.
"Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen's extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history - inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people," the caption read.
The posts from her son and grandson and their offices come as the Queen looks ahead to a summer of festivities to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Planning is well underway for a series of events from a rock and pop festival at Buckingham Palace to a service of Thanksgiving and a colorful pageant in central London.
On Monday, the Queen took on her first in-person public engagement since recovering from COVID-19. She held an audience with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who said how "insightful" she was.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
The Queen was also well enough to recently meet up with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in the winter sunshine at Frogmore House, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Daily Mail reported last week. Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter Sienna were also there for the visit.
Next Monday, she is hoping to be at the annual service to mark the Commonwealth at Westminster Abbey.