Royals Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle One of Queen Elizabeth's favorite riding ponies, Carlton Lima Emma, was at Windsor Castle to say goodbye to the late monarch By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 12:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email A loyal horse was among the countless mourners watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession make its 25-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle on Monday. The late monarch's beloved fell pony Carlton Lima Emma, whom the Queen rode into her nineties, stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle as Her Majesty's coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel, where the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip. Footage from the funeral procession's trip through the grounds of Windsor Castle shows Emma, a stunning pony with a luxurious black coat, watching the custom hearse containing the Queen's coffin pass by. BBC America Emma was not the only animal to pay respects to the late monarch. The Queen's corgis, Sandy and Muick, also greeted the funeral procession at Windsor Castle ahead of the Queen's committal service at St. George's Chapel. The four horses leading the Queen's State Funeral also have a special history with the British royal family. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has gifted eight horses to the Queen since 1969, according to Royal Central and The Times of London. Four of those horses — George, Elizabeth, Darby, and Sir John — are still alive today and lead the Queen's coffin procession from Westminster Abbey. It's Not Just Corgis: Looking Back at Queen Elizabeth's Lifelong Love of Horses The Queen, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96, had a life-long love of horses, receiving her first at age four. The late monarch rode and owned hundreds of her horses during her reign, but a special few left a lasting impression. Queen Elizabeth's corgis. BBC America In a 2020 interview with U.K. magazine Horse & Hound, the Queen's head groom Terry Pendry shared that the monarch counted Emma as one of her favorite horses and that the animal served as one of the Queen's riding ponies for years. Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Welcome Late Monarch's Coffin at Windsor Castle Ahead of Committal Service Emma also participated in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, parading in the Windsor Horse Show's "A Gallop Through History," a televised event about the late monarch's 70 years on the throne.