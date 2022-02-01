Royal Typo! Thousands of Souvenirs Feature Queen's Platinum 'Jubbly' Rather Than 'Jubilee'

Who will buy over 10,000 mugs, tea sets and decorative plates with the misprint?

A translation error has resulted in thousands of souvenirs marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum "Jubbly" rather than her Platinum Jubilee.

Over 10,000 mugs, tea sets and decorative plates meant to mark the monarch's 70-year reign featured an illustration of the Queen surrounded by images featured in her coat of arms — as well as the misprint.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, CEO of Wholesale Clearance U.K. Karl Baxter has stepped in to try to sell the full stock for nearly $44,000. The pitch is for a reseller to turn the supply and make some cash — a "potential profit" of nearly $400,000, according to the website.

Spelling Error on Platinum Jubilee Souvenirs "Platinum Jubbly" Souvenirs | Credit: Wholesale Clearance UK

"You will notice this is probably more at home on the shelf next to Peckham Spring as these are in fact celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubbly!" the website states. "These are...as you say...the Creme de la Menthe! So if you are a fan of the Queen and Del Boy...two birds with one stone! Apart from the obvious gimmick factor, there is an abundance of fantastic things you could do with these:

Become an Only Fools and Horses fan and wow your friends with your Lovely Jubbly set!

Have a plate smashing contest

Take-up plate spinning as a hobby

Have a dangerous game of Frisbee."

"There's a market for everything," a spokesperson for the company told the BBC.

Spelling Error on Platinum Jubilee Souvenirs "Platinum Jubbly" Souvenirs | Credit: Wholesale Clearance UK

February 6 will make the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth taking the throne, but the real celebrations will take place in June.

Beginning on June 2, events will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an event in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, hosts leaders from the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Oli Scarff/WPA Pool/Getty

Leading up to the weekend of events, members of the royal family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark the historic occasion.