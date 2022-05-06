From Barbies to Chocolate — All the Special Products Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth is marking 70 years on the throne — and the most unexpected products are now available to help celebrate the milestone!
A Royal Barbie
Barbie is an iconic toy and Queen Elizabeth is an icon, so it's no surprise that Mattel created a doll in the monarch's likeness as part of their Tribute Series.
Inspired by one of her most iconic looks, the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie wears an elegant ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with decorations of order. Her regal ensemble is completed with a stunning tiara — based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore for her wedding to Prince Philip — and matching accessories.
Unfortunately, the doll quickly sold out online...but there are plenty available on eBay (for marked up prices).
Chocolate Bars
The Queen is known to have boxes of chocolate nearby when greeting guests, so it's only appropriate that Cadbury released a limited edition chocolate bar to celebrate the Jubilee. Each bar hosts a distinguished pageant stamp of approval, reflecting the long-standing relationship between Cadbury and the monarchy.
More Chocolate
Cadbury also launched Jubilee Cadbury Roses tins, adorned with a regal red and diamond crown design.
A Retro Handbag
Queen Elizabeth is rarely seen without her signature handbag. Now, the brand behind her go-to styles has dug through its archives to launch a new take on a vintage style in honor of its most famous customer.
Inspired by the monarch's historic 70 years on the throne, Launer's Jubilee Bag ($3,385) is based on a style that they launched in 1972 — one that the Queen herself used to wear.
Whisky
Although Queen Elizabeth has reportedly stopped drinking her daily martini, it seems only right to raise a toast for Her Majesty with a whisky specially made for her Platinum Jubilee. The English Royal Platinum Jubilee ($93) is a single malt sourced from the finest oak casks that you'll want to get your tastebuds on.
Perfume
Floris London note that they're the "British family perfumers since 1730," so it's only right that they have a scent to accompany the Platinum Jubilee. Platinum 22 ($310) is "inspired by Her Majesty's beautiful gardens which surround Her U.K. residences" with notes of oats, lime, rose and black tea.
Teacup and Saucer
What's more British than tea time? Serving a cuppa in Fortnum & Mason's Platinum Jubilee teacup and saucer set ($93), of course.
Coffee Mug
If you go for a stronger dose of caffeine in the morning, get perked up with Emma Bridgewater's Platinum Jubilee edition coffee mug ($28).
Ornament
For a keepsake that you'll adore year after year, try a decorative ornament from Harrod's ($31) commemorating the occasion.
Souvenir Spoons
The Royal Collection Shop is full of special items for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, including a set of souvenir spoons ($44) that will be a welcome addition to any royal fan's collection.
Coffee Table Book
Kids' Clothing
Pepa & Co. London is a favorite for the Cambridge kids, so it's possible that something from the brand's Jubilee collection will make it into a royal closet. This blue dress ($174) seems right up Princess Charlotte's style alley!
Royal Corgi Plates
Another go-to brand for the Cambridges is Cath Kidston London, who joined the Jubilee fun with a collection ranging from tote bags to kitchen aprons, but it's these adorable corgi illustration plates that will make any meal more regal.