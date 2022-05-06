Barbie is an iconic toy and Queen Elizabeth is an icon, so it's no surprise that Mattel created a doll in the monarch's likeness as part of their Tribute Series.

Inspired by one of her most iconic looks, the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie wears an elegant ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with decorations of order. Her regal ensemble is completed with a stunning tiara — based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore for her wedding to Prince Philip — and matching accessories.

Unfortunately, the doll quickly sold out online...but there are plenty available on eBay (for marked up prices).