Queen Elizabeth Announces Big Plans for Her Platinum Jubilee Next Year!

Queen Elizabeth marks a historic 69 years as monarch this year, and she's already planning for next year's Platinum Jubilee festivities for her 70th!

June 2 marks the anniversary of the Queen's 1953 coronation at Westminster Abbey. She ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25 years old, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI — but her coronation was postponed until 16 months later to allow for a mourning period.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced a weekend of celebrations (and an extended bank holiday!) for next year, spanning from June 2 until June 5. Events will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

"The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities throughout the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone," they said.

Leading up to the weekend of events in June 2022, Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark the historic occasion.

Queen Elizabeth II After Her Coronation Queen Elizabeth at her coronation | Credit: Bettmann/Getty

This marks the first time Queen Elizabeth has marked her coronation anniversary without husband Prince Philip by her side. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at age 99.

queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip | Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Elizabeth, 95, became the longest-ruling monarch in U.K. history in Sept. 2015, when she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who spent 63 years and 216 days on the throne.