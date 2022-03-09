A pop concert and plenty of surprises are in store for the Queen's big party in June

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Party 'Will Be a Spectacle for the Eyes,' Says Insider

Queen Elizabeth's upcoming summer party is already a big hit!

More than 250,000 people have applied to be among the 10,000 guests on the grounds of Buckingham Palace for a summer concert that will help celebrate the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

The concert, which is part of a four-day celebration to mark the Queen's record-breaking 70 years on the throne, will take place on Saturday, June 4.

British pop singer George Ezra is the first and only artist to be named to the lineup so far. Past Jubilee celebrations saw Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Elton John, Shirley Bassey and Ricky Martin perform.

"She has seen the breadth of British rock and roll and pop and film and comedy that has all come of age in her reign," a close source tells PEOPLE. "The concert will be global but acknowledge the creativity and innovation from the U.K."

Queen Elizabeth II receives a warm welcome from school children as she visits Bushy Park during the Queen's Golden Jubilee visit to West London on June 25, 2002 in London, England. Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Organizers say images may be projected onto the walls of Buckingham Palace for guests to enjoy. (There is some suggestion that among the images will be never-before-seen pictures of the royals from the royal archives!)

"It will be a spectacle for the eyes — both in public and on TV," the source adds.

And just as the Queen shocked the world by joining Daniel Craig (James Bond!) during the opening of the London Olympics in her Golden Jubilee year of 2012, there will be many "wow-factor moments" in store, the source promises.

The festive long weekend, which runs from June 2 until June 5, also includes Trooping the Colour (the annual parade to mark the Queen's birthday which sees a balcony appearance by the royal family), the lighting of beacons, a service of Thanksgiving and the Derby horse race at Epsom Downs.

royals rollout Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

There's also an ongoing contest to create a commemorative pudding in the Queen's honor —Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry will be among those assessing the entrants — and an initiative to plant trees in Her Majesty's name.

The Queen's Platinum year is unprecedented. Insiders point to how she asserted her lifelong commitment to service in her 21st birthday speech in 1947, and how she mirrored that same sentiment in her address for this year's Accession Day in February when she said she was "devoted to your service."