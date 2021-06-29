Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant Will Feature a Dragon the Size of a London Bus!

A carnival celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne will feature elaborate interpretations of key moments from her landmark reign and will also reflect her relationship with Prince Philip

A giant dragon, the size of an iconic London bus, is to be a centerpiece to a carnival celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

With wings spanning the iconic Mall that stretches down from Buckingham Palace, the dragon promises to be one of the eye-catching emblems of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant that will snake through London.

The celebration is set for Sunday June 5th, the final day of a four-day weekend of exciting events marking the Queen's landmark reign.

Around 5,000 people, including marching bands and community groups from around the U.K. and the Commonwealth, will make up the circus-like atmosphere, organizers told the launch at the Victoria & Albert museum in London early on Tuesday.

One feature will also be an interpretation of the moment Elizabeth ascended to the throne — when she was in Kenya with Prince Philip. People will be dressed in the elaborate costumes of 250 animals in an interpretation of the reaction of the animal kingdom to the news of the new Queen.

Other announced events of the central weekend of the jubilee include a concert at the palace, Trooping the Colour and a service of Thanksgiving. Street parties are planned for around the U.K on the day of the London pageant.

After more than a year of struggles with the coronavirus pandemic and the political upheaval caused by the U.K. leaving the European Union, Nicholas Coleridge, co-chair of the pageant committee, told the gathering that they "see the Platinum Jubilee as an opportunity for the country to emerge re-energized and renewed." The "great national event" will commemorate the "unifying global force that is Her Majesty the Queen."

With a cost estimated between $14 and $20 million (£10-£15 million), the pageant "harnesses the ingenuity of human and community spirit," pageant master Adrian Evans said.

Pageant Master Adrian Evans at the launch of Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Victoria And Albert Museum Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

And the life of the Queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, will also be reflected. "There will be a sprinkling of the Duke of Edinburgh's presence through all sections of the pageant," Evans added.