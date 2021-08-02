Queen Elizabeth will mark 70 years of her service to the throne with celebrations across the United Kingdom from June 2–5, 2022

Queen Elizabeth's New Platinum Jubilee Emblem Was Just Revealed — and It Was Designed by a Teenager!

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives for a visit to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives for a visit to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld

A signature design for Queen Elizabeth's epic Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year has been chosen — and the artist is just shy of his 20th birthday!

Emerging victorious from a competition run by the Victoria & Albert museum in conjunction with Buckingham Palace, 19-year-old graphic design student Edward Roberts will see his creation featured prominently in the run up to and throughout the four-day celebrations taking place June 2–5, 2022.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Roberts won out over a wide field of artists and illustrators ages 13–25 from all four nations of the United Kingdom, all of whom were charged with using their talents to represent the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne.

In a statement about his win, Roberts said he "wanted to give a modern twist to the iconic elements of St. Edward's Crown, and so I created a continuous line, which I felt was a fitting representation of The Queen's reign."

Platinum Jubilee Emblem Credit: Buckingham Palace

Judging panel member Paul Thompson, Vice-Chancellor of the Royal College of Art, noted of Roberts' entry: "This clean graphic design takes us on a simple line journey to create the crown and the number 70, beautifully capturing the continuous thread of Her Majesty The Queen's 70-year reign. Drawn on a computer, the ingenious emblem works across all scales and the flow of the line gives us a sense of a human touch behind the digital design process."

As part of his prize, Roberts has also scored a VIP invite to next year's celebrations, including the "Platinum Party at the Palace" concert on June 5.

Heraldic Beast by Trigger The Hatchling Credit: Buckingham Palace

Earlier that day, royals watchers will be treated to a carnival-esque Platinum Jubilee Pageant featuring a giant dragon the size of an iconic London bus with wings spanning the iconic Mall leading away from Buckingham Palace.

June 2 marks the anniversary of the Queen's 1953 coronation at Westminster Abbey. She ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25 years old, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI — but her coronation was postponed until 16 months later to allow for a mourning period.

Other events include the Queen's annual Trooping the Colour birthday parade, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs and the Big Jubilee Lunch coordinated by local volunteers throughout the U.K.

Cirque Bijou Credit: Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace promised in its initial announcement that the four-day "weekend will provide an opportunity for communities throughout the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone."